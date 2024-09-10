HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

Today I read the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) Record of Determinations for Dr Sam White who following their deliberations “erased” him from the GMC.

The MPTS runs hearings that make apparently “independent” decisions about whether doctors are fit to practise in the UK. The General Medical Council in the UK is responsible for the licensing and registration of doctors in the UK. Don’t ask me what the difference is between licensing and registration and why doctors need both (I did ask the GMC earlier this year and got a nonsense answer that didn’t make sense). According to the GMC they “work with doctors, patients, and other stakeholders to support good, safe patient care.” And “set the standards doctors and those who train them need to meet and help them achieve them.” The following are the roles of the GMC -

Set the standards of patient care and professional behaviours doctors need to meet. Make sure doctors get the education and training they need to deliver good, safe patient care. Check who is eligible to work as a doctor in the UK and check they continue to meet the professional standards we set throughout their careers. Give guidance and advice to help doctors understand what’s expected of them. Investigate where there are concerns that patient safety, or the public’s confidence in doctors, may be at risk, and take action if needed.

Before I proceed, let me explain in plain English what the above roles ACTUALLY mean -

To be fair the GMC does a great job of saying the right things Make sure doctors are properly indoctrinated during medical school and serve Big Pharma by following protocols and guidelines Make sure all applicants to the GMC have been through a properly vetted medical school home and abroad to ensure point 2 has been achieved To be fair again they do issue good guidance, they just don’t execute it If a doctor dares to think for themselves, questions the government or is a dissident make sure they get punished and excommunicated

So the GMC investigates doctors and the MPTS runs hearings and deliberates whether the doctors are guilty or not. The two are supposedly meant to be independent of each other. (Pause while I laugh out loud at the ridiculousness of what I have written). The GMC and MPTS are as independent as my left hand is from my right. They are one big cosy club, an arm of the government and establishment, in essence, the GMC and MPTS often collude to produce a court held by a group of people to try someone regarded, especially without good evidence, as guilty of a crime or misdemeanour, in other words, a grand old Kangaroo Court.

So what did this Kangaroo court find?

The findings can be found in this 47-page document. But don’t worry I’m now going to summarise the 47 pages for you. In italics the exact wording from the document, in normal font my take on it.

The short summary is - Blah, Blah, Blah, Bullshit, Blah, Blah

The long summary is as follows -

Page 2 - The background to the case is Dr Sam White, a GP who qualified in 2004, resigned from his practice to focus on functional medicine and became active on social media, particularly around concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic. After his resignation, he posted a social media explanation, which triggered complaints to the General Medical Council (GMC). Between June 2021 and July 2022, Dr. White participated in interviews posted on his website and video platforms, where he used his medical position to share views on Covid-19, potentially undermining public health guidance and confidence in the medical profession

Pages 3 & 4 - blah blah

Page 5 - The Kangaroo Court acknowledges that under Article 10 ECHR:

Everyone has the right to freedom of expression. This right shall include freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart information and ideas without interference by public authority and regardless of frontiers. This Article shall not prevent States from requiring the licensing of broadcasting, television or cinema enterprises. The exercise of these freedoms, since it carries with it duties and responsibilities, may be subject to such formalities, conditions, restrictions or penalties as are prescribed by law and are necessary in a democratic society, in the interests of national security, territorial integrity or public safety, for the prevention of disorder or crime, for the protection of health or morals, for the protection of the reputation or rights of others, for preventing the disclosure of information received in confidence, or for maintaining the authority and impartiality of the judiciary.

However, they use the following to justify circumventing Sam’s right to freedom of expression “taking into account the overall aim of protection of the public safety and health set out in Article 10”.

Page 6 - blah

Page 7 - The Kangaroo Court references Dr Adil v GMC [2023] case in relation to Article 10.2, stating “it was stated that the legitimate aims in Article 10.2, which are potentially engaged, are the interests of public safety and protection of health. The function of the National Health Service is to promote and maintain public health and safety. Maintaining public confidence in the NHS and its staff is an essential aspect of providing such a service and serves the same aims. Sanctioning doctors for comments likely to undermine public health and cause harm to the public so as to deter such behaviour also directly engages the aim of protection of public health and safety.”

In other words, while Dr Adil, Dr White and any other doctor have the right to freedom of expression, if they criticise the NHS, expose the criminality or illogical and unscientific basis of the Government's Public Health Policy and expose for example the breach in medical ethics of the doctors and staff in the NHS, then Dr Adil, White and any other doctor DO NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION, because it can damage the public confidence in the government, NHS, Doctors, Nurses and Public health bodies. “Sanctioning doctors for comments likely to undermine public health and cause harm to the public so as to deter such behaviour also directly engages the aim of protection of public health and safety.”

How ridiculous is this? If I exposed a government’s illegal actions or unethical behaviour of doctors, isn’t it reasonable that the public would lose confidence in the Government and the unethical doctors?

But according to the MPTS and GMC, it seems like the priority isn’t freedom of speech or even the truth, but protection of the image and reputation of the government, the NHS, staff and public health bodies.

I would argue that there are legitimate occasions when undermining the government’s public health policy protects public health and safety. For example, the government’s public health policy was to tell everyone to get the COVID experimental gene shot repeatedly, THIS IS HARMFUL to public health and safety and as a doctor, I am happy to undermine this policy tp protect the public as did Dr Sam White.

Page 7 continues -

“The (Kangaroo) Court went on to state that views so far removed from any concept of legitimate medical debate mean that an appeal to the importance and breadth of the freedom of expression protected by Article 10 is misplaced”.

In other words, because the Kangaroo Court thinks Dr Sam White is crazy, his right to freedom of expression doesn’t stand.

“There is an important qualitative difference between a doctor's views which have some supporting scientific basis, even if not widely accepted, and views whose validity or accuracy is unconnected to any supporting evidential basis, in other words baseless.”

Freedom of expression exists if Dr White's views had scientific backing, which the Kangaroo Court decides it doesn’t, therefore Dr White’s views are “baseless” and therefore he doesn’t deserve the protection afforded by his right to freedom of expression. Complete bullshit.

“The expression "views of the profession more widely" does not mean the views of the majority of the profession, but it does mean at least a minority based on information which has been checked for accuracy and with some scientific and medical basis for support. Baseless views are likely to undermine public health and safety. They may be dangerous, both in relation to social behaviour and in relation to vaccination”.

In other words, don’t EVER criticise the sacred cow that is vaccines.

Page 8 to 13 - Blah blah

Pages 14 to 15 - The Kangaroo Court highlighted the following statements made by Dr White in his various interviews

• Interview 1:

1. ‘It’s not just unethical, it’s evil. This is a fight between good and evil. There is no question in my mind about that.’

2. ‘This perhaps is one of the most egregious, heinous crimes that we’ve seen in modern history, perhaps in all history to be honest, because it’s happened on such a global scale. ‘

3. ‘My personal hunch is that these globalists who planned this, you know, a long, long time ago, they are actually making a lot of mistakes and that’s been their undoing here’

4. ‘this is tyranny, we never thought we would see this totalitarian, you know, sort of regime ushered in ever again and yet here it is and they’ve done it you know via using doctors again and manipulating science. And we do not want to live in this post-truth, post-science era...’

5. ‘The fact is you have to listen to the people who are behind this sort of thing, you have to listen to people like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, they`ve been talking about this kind of nefarious evil for a long, long time

6. what we are going through now is biblical, that is a fight between good and evil, there is no question in my mind about that.’

• Interview 2:

8. ‘It’s all planned, it was planned at least a decade ago, and that`s why we’ve seen governments around the world move in lockstep, and I think one of the reasons Bolsonaro from just looking on here has come in for so much criticism is because he has stood up to the globalists.’

9. ‘I want to escape the tyranny here ‘

10. ‘They are lying, they are lying, that’s the end of the story.’

• Interview 3:

12. ‘This is not a conspiracy theory, it is a conspiracy of fact ‘

13. ‘They rolled this out a lot sooner than they had planned, ‘cos this was all planned, much like H1M1, but they are making a lot of mistakes, and a lot of very obvious mistakes ‘

14. ‘It’s coming at a very high cost, but in a way I actually see it as an exposure of big pharma, which is pretty much the most powerful industry on Earth, more so than defence, and for a long time these pharmaceutical companies are serial felons, and I believe a lot of this is about exposure ok, and I think there`s things going on I probably shouldn’t talk about, that are going on behind the scenes, to take down and expose these people once and for all, but we are dealing with the baddest of bad guys.’

15. ‘This is a big, big part of exposing the lies that we have been told for many, many years’

16. ‘It’s scary, but it`s unravelling. It’s not unravelling as quickly as we’d like, but it is happening’

17. ‘It’s high time that people realised that they cannot trust the government and the media, and trust is evaporating day by day’

18. ‘I think this is about exposing big pharma once and for all, and a global take down. I could be wrong, but that’s where I’m at.’

19. ‘In response to being asked ‘who is going to take them down?’ stated: I don’t know, but it will be the military because you can’t get justice through the justice system.’

• Interview 4:

20. ‘We’re dealing with radical communists, ok, there’s no diversity of thought or opinion or even of science where these people are concerned. And of course, if you say you would whole-heartedly support the use of HCQ in patients since it has this incredibly safe profile since the 60s, you were labelled a ‘ Trumpista ’, ok, and to this liberal educated elite you can’t possibly have any allegiance to President Trump.’

21. ‘It’s straight out of the Rules for Radicals Playbook and we have these dark opposing forces which don’t feel any obligation to prove anything they say. They can simply disregard what you say as misinformation. That`s all they feel they need to do. They`re so above anything else.’

• Interview 5:

27. ‘My stance is that I think....I think there is a virus. Because I think these people have been creating these viruses for many years and that is going to come out shortly’

28. ‘Very clearly not for the benefit of the people in any way, people orchestrating this don’t hide it, they tell you....’

29. ‘and so I ... I tend to look at the positives and, given what I have endured over the last year, that is quite an achievement still – all right? – but what it is doing is exposing the evils of the technocrats and technocracy that we live in, the harms and the history of harms of the pharmaceutical industry.’

I mean after reading these statements I wasn’t sure if they were quoting me or Dr Sam White. Someone give Dr White a medal please.

Page 16 -

“The Tribunal asked itself if these comments made by Dr White were baseless applying Adil. The Tribunal noted that a common theme running throughout many of the interviews was the assertion made by Dr White and assented to by him when others put it forward was that the Covid pandemic had been planned and orchestrated by pharmaceutical companies (Big Pharma) and/or globalists and/or Bill Gates and/or Elon Musk for some years and that the World Health Organisation (WHO) and governments had gone along with those plans as part of some kind of evil tyranny. Dr White referred to or assented to others asserting that there was a big state controlled by globalists. Dr White asserted and assented to the assertion of others that there was a fight between good and evil – Dr White and his supporters being on the side of the good and Big Pharma, WHO, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and the Government being on the evil side. Dr White referred to and assented to assertions by others that this was a kind of biblical fight and that there was a need to escape from tyranny and establish a new world order. Dr White said in one of the interviews “it is a conspiracy fact” and referred to a “deep state department”. ….The Tribunal also noted Dr White’s assertion and him assenting to the assertions of others that the entirety of Government, the regulators and the media were corrupt and had been lying to the public. The Tribunal found that it was more likely than not that the assertions made by Dr White as set out above were baseless, were dangerous in that they undermined the medical profession.”

All I can say is Amen, yes to all of that especially “the entirety of Government, the regulators and the media were corrupt and had been lying to the public”.

Page 17 - blah blah bullshit

Page 18 - Kangaroo Court again justifies why they can strip Dr Sam White of his right to freedom of expression. “The Tribunal was of the view that the legitimate aim set out above is sufficiently important to justify interference with Dr White’s right to freedom of speech.”

They mention it again and again, a bit touchy on this point, me think they protest too much….

“Opinions expressed by a doctor which are baseless and dangerous, invoking his status and experience to engender trust in them, are not 'legitimate' in the sense of enjoying absolute immunity under Article 10 rights of freedom of expression or being incapable of amounting to misconduct.”

Page 19 - the same garbage again and again, Dr Sam White said things that will make the public question the Government and doctors. And thats a bad thing? Do governments and doctors NEVER make mistakes? Are they ALWAYS right? Want to tell that to the German Nazi party and German Nazi doctors?

“Therefore, the Tribunal concluded that by virtue of the matters set out at paragraphs 1-4 of the Allegation, Dr White’s actions had the potential to undermine public health information.”

Pages 20 and 21 -

The Tribunal’s Overall Determination on the Facts

76. The Tribunal has determined the facts as follows:

‘That being registered under the Medical Act 1983 (as amended):

1. Between June 2021 and June July 2022 you:

a. took part in interviews as set out in Schedule 1 (‘the Interviews’);

Determined and found proved

So what Dr Sam White took part in interviews, big deal

b. uploaded the Interviews to your website.

Determined and found proved

And he uploaded it on to his website, scandalous!

2. In the Interviews you made statements as set out on Schedule 1.

Determined and found proved

And what a legend is Dr Sam White for doing so!

3. In the Interviews you:

a. identified yourself as a doctor; Determined and found proved

Duh, because he is…..WTF

b. used your position as a doctor to promote your opinion.

Determined and found proved

He can’t help the fact he is a doctor!! What is Dr Sam White meant to say?

Sorry folks I’m gonna give you some medical advice and remind you of medical ethics that the whole world is trashing, but not in the capacity as a doctor, ok?

4. When you appeared in the Interviews referred to at paragraph 1 above you did so:

a. knowing, and/or; Determined and found proved

b. intending that they would be publicly circulated on video sharing platforms. Determined and found proved

FFS

5. By virtue of the matters set out at paragraphs 1-4 above your actions:

a. had the potential to undermine public health information;

Determined and found proved

Eh, yeah, undermine YOU, the GMC, the Government and all you who are lying indoctrinated and brainwashed criminals and fools

b. had the potential to undermine public confidence in the medical profession. Determined and found proved

And rightly so!

And that by reason of the matters set out above your fitness to practise is impaired because of your misconduct.’ To be determined

Determination on Impairment - 23/08/2024

1. The Tribunal now has to decide in accordance with Rule 17(2)(l) of the Rules whether, on the basis of the facts which it has found proved as set out before, Dr White’s fitness to practise is impaired by reason of misconduct.

Well if I was Dr Sam White, I would say take your license and registration and shove it up where the sun doesn’t shine.

Pages 22 - 24 Blah blah

Pages 25 -

The Kangaroo Court admitted that it had “identified the following mitigating features. Dr White was of previous good character with no previous findings of misconduct”.

And

“identified the following aggravating features. Dr White produced videos over a prolonged period from June 2021 to July 2022. His videos were made available to, and were intended to be seen by, a large audience. These videos were made during the Covid pandemic which was a time of fear and uncertainty for many. The public relied on information provided to them by the medical profession.”

So what? He made educational videos warning the public of the dangers of Government overreach, unscientific policies such as lockdowns, masking and social distancing which were in fact HARMFUL and warned the public of the dangers of an unsafe experimental gene therapy, as was HIS DUTY as a doctor.

The Tribunal noted that Dr White’s views about the vaccine and the Government’s response to it may have fallen within the scope of legitimate debate and the right to freedom of expression of a minority view. However, the Tribunal has found that he went far beyond that. As set out in the Tribunal’s determination of the Allegation the assertion made by Dr White and assented to by him when others put it forward was that the Covid pandemic had been planned and orchestrated by pharmaceutical companies (Big Pharma) and/or globalists for some years and that the World Health Organisation and governments had gone along with those plans as part of some kind of evil tyranny. Dr White referred to or assented to others asserting that there was a big state controlled by globalists. Dr White said: ‘It’s high time that people realised that they cannot trust the government and the media, and trust is evaporating day by day’ and Dr White asserted and assented to the assertions of others that the entirety of Government, the regulators and the media were corrupt and had been lying to the public. Dr White went on to say ‘They are lying, they are lying, that’s the end of the story’ and ‘This is a big, big part of exposing the lies that we have been told for many, many years’. The Tribunal found that it was more likely than not that the assertions made by Dr White as set out above were baseless and were dangerous in that they undermined important public health messages.

So basically you aren’t allowed to criticise the government, the media, Big Pharma, the WHO, or the globalists.

Page 26 -

The Kangaroo Court stated that with “regard to Good Medical Practice (2013) (GMP), in particular the following:

‘14 You must recognise and work within the limits of your competence.’

The Tribunal is satisfied that Dr White failed to do this when he made his baseless claims.

I don’t see how Dr Sam White wasn’t working within his competence.

‘35 You must work collaboratively with colleagues, respecting their skills and contributions.’

The Tribunal is satisfied that Dr White breached this requirement with his baseless claims which included direct or implied criticism of colleagues with a different view to his.

Yes but if most of your colleagues are brainwashed, indoctrinated, too scared to speak up or just taking the money, isn’t it your duty as an ethical doctor to speak up?

‘37 You must be aware of how your behaviour may influence others within and outside the team.’

Dr White’s baseless claims and scaremongering would have had an adverse influence on scared and worried members of the public.

So if you upset people by calling out their wrongdoings and hurt their feelings in the process you are the bad guy? Seriously?

‘54 You must not express your personal beliefs (including political, religious and moral beliefs) to patients in ways that exploit their vulnerability or are likely to cause them distress.’

Basically if you say something that upsets the feelings of someone else even if they are wrong, you get into trouble.

The Tribunal is satisfied that Dr White’s baseless claims and scaremongering is likely to have caused patients and the wider public (worried and confused about the pandemic) distress and greater confusion.

The Kangaroo Court was upset that Dr Sam White was telling the truth and exposing the lies to the public which might cancel out the propaganda and land them and the Government in trouble with the people.

‘65 You must make sure that your conduct justifies your patients’ trust in you and the public’s trust in the profession.’

I think Dr Sam White did just that!

As already set out the Tribunal is satisfied that Dr White’s misconduct undermined public trust in the profession.

Dr Sam Whites's conduct rightly so undermined public trust in the profession!

‘68 You must be honest and trustworthy in all your communication with patients and colleagues. This means you must make clear the limits of your knowledge and make reasonable checks to make sure any information you give is accurate.’

Eh, history has proven Dr Sam White right and will judge the GMC, media, politicians, Big Pharma and the media poorly.

The rest is much of the same garbage.

You can see why I left the GMC in January of this year. Unable to practice and earn a living, I would have had the threat of an investigation and being dragged through a Kangaroo Court just like Dr Sam White.

I thank the GMC and MPTS for producing this document. They have produced evidence of their crimes, their ignorance and hubris. If they are meant to represent the medical profession I want nothing to do with them. Shame on them.

I hope in my lifetime I will see justice served and all these bafoons punished.

I thank Dr Sam White for his sacrifice and courage, in speaking out when so many stayed quiet and doing the right thing at great personal cost.

I know what it feels like to lose everything after working so hard to achieve what you have.

I would like to acknowledge the following other UK and Ireland doctors who have spoken out publicly like myself and Dr Sam White, they are -

Dr David Cartland

Dr Muhummad Adil

Dr Jayne Doneghan

Dr Sarah Myhill

Dr Anne McCloseky

Mr Ian McDermott

Dr Gerard Waters

9 doctors out of 300000 so registered with the GMC…….

Please check the documnent yourself, but I’m sure you will come to the same assessment that I did. They can go frack themselves.

The MPTS and GMC by striking off Dr Sam White from the medical registrar and removing his medical license are in effect excommunicating him from the medical cult. That’s what religions and cults do to punish troublemakers. See my previous post on Cults. Dr Sam White left the medical cult a long time ago and now practices as a functional medicine doctor. The excommunication means nothing to him. But I believe the MPTS and GMC know this. The purpose of this Kangaroo Court is to serve a warning to other doctors thinking about speaking up, do so at your peril.

As for Bringing the Profession Into Disrepute, The Medical Profession has done that to itself.

Sam’s website can be found here by the way.

Much love

Ahmad x

PS. If you are new to my substack and don't know my back story, please listen to these podcasts and discover how I transformed from a top orthopaedic surgeon into a tin foil-wearing conspiracy theorist, anti-vaxxer, transphobic, anti-semitic, climate change denying, Putin loving, freedom grifting, American meddling, Globalist serving quacka doodle doo.

James Delingpole Interview Apple podcast

James Delingpole Interview Spotify

Debbi Evans Interview

Patrick Henningsen Interview

