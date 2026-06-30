Remembering Who We Are - and Why We Need More of It

Kasia Cieliszak and I wanted to create a weekend of connection - and that is exactly what we did.

Connection to self, to others, to nature, and a reminder of who we are.

What unfolded over the weekend was even more beautiful than I had hoped. The feedback has been truly humbling, and you can read some of the handwritten feedback at the bottom of this piece.

What became clear to me this weekend is that people are hungry for this. Hungry for real conversation. For rest. For laughter. For truth. For space to breathe. For connection without performance.

That is why Kasia and I are already planning the next retreats.

And heck, if there is enough interest, we might even do one in the autumn.

There is an incredible amount of time, care and effort that goes into organising something like this. And just to be clear, I did not do it for money.

I didn’t profit from the weekend because I wanted the retreat to be affordable. I wanted us to have the best food, made with the best ingredients, the best experiences with the best practitioners, and I wanted my co-host to be properly compensated.

I used to tell my patients I was a rubbish businessman but a very ethical surgeon. I guess I’m still a rubbish businessman. Although next time, I’ll try to make a wee bit for myself too :)

But as my mother reminded me a few hours ago, wealth is about more than money. Wealth is in relationships, in purpose, in the work you do, and in your health.

I have come away from this weekend feeling wealthier.

This year, the retreat felt like a holiday, not work. And the beautiful souls who attended nourished my soul too.

So now I would love your thoughts.

If we do more retreats, what would you most like to see?

We have been thinking about:

a couples retreat - where couples can reconnect,

a family retreat - where parents and children can connect, with no screens in sight,

a men’s retreat,

a women’s retreat,

and, of course, more of the retreat we have just created.

If any of that speaks to you - or if you’d like to join us next time - please let me know.

You can comment below or email me at retreats@docmalik.com.

If you’d like to join the waitlist for future retreats, email retreats@docmalik.com and put “retreat waitlist” in the subject line.

If you watch TV, listen to the news, or spend too much time on social media, the world can seem very dark and depressing.

And if you have a questioning mind, are a critical thinker and open-minded, then spiritually you are more aware, running on a higher frequency than most people around you. This can be lonely.

But you are not alone.

There are many, many more people like you. One of the most powerful parts of our retreats is connecting with like-minded souls - people who want depth, honesty, laughter, rest, and real human connection.

If that speaks to you, perhaps we’ll meet at the next one.

Lots of love

Doc

Make a one off donation and support independent voices like Doc Malik

My Consultation Service

You already know more than you think.

Sometimes you just need the right conversation.

Book Your Consultation Here

WHAT I OFFER

Most people feel rushed, confused, and unheard.

I offer something rare: time, clarity, and straight talking guidance.

As your independent health advocate, I help you understand what is really going on and make confident decisions.

We cut through the noise, decode the jargon, and map out your next steps, whether that is doctors, treatments, surgery, or lifestyle.

WHY IT MATTERS

Too many leave appointments with more questions than answers.

I help you see the bigger picture, ask better questions, and take back control.

You stay in the driving seat.

A QUICK NOTE

I am no longer GMC registered.

This is educational and advisory support, not medical diagnosis or treatment.

READY?

If you feel stuck, overwhelmed, or want honest clarity:

Book here https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it is your body, your life, your future.

Love,

Doc Malik

How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

This work continues because of you.

After being cancelled, everything I do now remains fully independent, supported only by listeners and readers who believe in honest conversations, freedom of thought, and asking the questions others avoid.

If you want to support this work and help keep these conversations alive:

Support the show by donating here, Buy Me a Coffee

Every contribution helps keep this podcast independent, uncensored, and focused on what truly matters:

You can also:

• Become a regular supporter, click here

• Gift a subscription to a friend or family member, click below

Give a gift subscription

Thank you for being part of this journey.

Love

Doc Malik

Affiliates

I only recommend products that my family and I genuinely use and trust. I have created a page featuring companies we personally rate highly, from healthy food and household essentials to natural skincare and personal care.

Visit my affiliate page to see the full list, along with available discounts on these fantastic products from companies aligned with our values.

Supporting small, independent businesses like these is one practical way to resist the tyranny.

https://docmalik.com/affiliates/

Seagreen

Use the code DOCMALIK

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://seagreens.shop/go/docmalik/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Heracles Wellness Sauna

Use the code DOCMALIK3 at checkout to get 3% off all products

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://heracleswellness.co.uk

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Hunter & Gather Foods

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase

Nudum Skincare

Use my code DocMalik10 at checkout to get 10% off your order.

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.nudumskincare.co.uk/

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Greenscents Laundry Liquid

Use code GSAHMADMALIK when ordering to receive a 15% discount off the entire order (minimum spend £20).

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://greenscents.co.uk?bg_ref=pmW7ecKqjq

Waterpure Distiller

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiller sold.

Merchandise

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Why Reviews and Follows Matter

This only works because of you. I am heavily shadow banned, please help spread my work and message by sharing my podcast and newsletter with as many people as possible.

I have no corporate backing. No sponsorship. Just real conversations most won’t touch.

One small action can make a big difference:

Follow the podcast. Leave a 5 star review. Share my podcast links with friends.

That’s how we grow, reach more people, and keep this independent.

I appreciate you.

Love,

Doc Malik

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

If you don’t want to subscribe to my Substack and prefer Spotify, please sign up to my paid Spotify channel here -

https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/docmalik/subscribe