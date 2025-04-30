324 - Cynthia MacKay: Eyes Wide Open: The Untold Truth About LASIK Eye Surgery

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

Thank you Umara and Judea

About this guest -

Dr. Cynthia Johnson MacKay is a pioneering ophthalmologist, author, and advocate for patient safety. A Harvard graduate and former Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at Columbia University, she spent decades in clinical practice, teaching, and research. In retirement, she has become a leading voice exposing the risks of LASIK surgery, co-authoring a critical book on the procedure and producing the upcoming documentary Broken Eyes. Her work highlights the importance of medical ethics, informed consent, and protecting patient wellbeing in a profit-driven system.

About this episode -

In this powerful two-part conversation with Cynthia MacKay, we expose the uncomfortable truth behind LASIK eye surgery. Cynthia, a former clinical professor of ophthalmology and a rare voice of medical integrity, shares her deep concerns about the procedure, from the alarming 30% complication rate to the complete failure of the system to ensure proper informed consent.

We talk about how the cornea, which has more nerve endings than anywhere else in the body, is permanently altered by LASIK. This isn't a minor surgery, it’s a life-changing procedure that leaves many people with chronic pain, dry eyes, visual distortions, and even mental health struggles.

Cynthia doesn’t hold back. She reveals the financial pressures within ophthalmology that push LASIK despite known harms, and she bravely calls out the silence from her colleagues who see the damage but say nothing out of fear. The FDA’s role? Complicit, and captured.

I reflect on the parallels between this and so many other areas of medicine where profit trumps ethics, and how informed consent has been reduced to a formality, not a right. We also explore the psychological toll of LASIK complications, how they devastate lives, isolate patients, and how the medical system often gaslights those who suffer.

This conversation is a call to awareness, a call to question, and a reminder that just because something is popular or FDA-approved doesn’t make it safe. If you're considering LASIK, or simply want to understand how deep the rot goes in modern healthcare, this episode is for you.

Parallels with Covid -

1. Both Marketed as Safe and Revolutionary

LASIK was hailed as a miracle fix for vision problems, just as the mRNA “vaccines” were sold as a breakthrough solution to end the plandemic. In both cases, the benefits were amplified, while potential risks and limitations were downplayed or outright ignored.

2. Lack of True Informed Consent

LASIK patients are often not fully informed of the irreversible damage that can occur, such as nerve damage, chronic pain, visual distortions, or regression of results. Similarly, recipients of the mRNA shots were frequently denied full disclosure regarding potential side effects, long-term data (which didn’t exist), and the experimental nature of the product. Consent under pressure, whether from a doctor, employer, or government, is NOT informed consent.

3. High Rates of Complications

LASIK: Up to 30% of patients report lasting issues, dry eyes, night vision problems, neuropathic pain

mRNA Shots: Tens of thousands of adverse events have been logged in vaccine injury databases worldwide (e.g., VAERS in the US), including myocarditis, neurological issues, menstrual irregularities, and even death, particularly in younger populations.

4. Regulatory Capture and FDA Complicity

The FDA approved LASIK despite knowing about significant complications, just as it gave emergency use authorisation to mRNA “vaccines” without long-term safety data. In both cases, the agencies appear more aligned with industry interests than with public protection.

5. Suppression of Dissent

Ophthalmologists who speak out about LASIK harms, like Dr Cynthia MacKay, are marginalised. Doctors and scientists questioning the safety or efficacy of the COVID-19 “vaccines” have been censored, deplatformed, and even lost their licenses or livelihoods such as myself! Both systems crush internal dissent to protect the narrative.

6. Financial Incentives Override Safety

LASIK is a billion dollar elective industry

The “vaccine” rollout became the largest pharmaceutical campaign in history

In both cases, profits flowed to corporations and practitioners while those harmed were ignored or gaslit.

7. No Accountability

Neither LASIK surgeons nor vaccine manufacturers are meaningfully held accountable. LASIK patients often have little legal recourse, and vaccine manufacturers were granted liability protection under emergency use provisions.

💬 Why This Matters

Both LASIK and the mRNA “vaccine” debacles reflect a deeper crisis in modern medicine, a betrayal of trust, a disregard for true informed consent, and a systemic prioritization of profits over people. They remind us that the burden of discernment increasingly falls on the individual.

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Lots of love

Doc Malik

Links -

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Eyedocmackay

X: https://x.com/CJMacKayMD

Website: https://eyedocmackay.com/

Book: The Unsightly Truth of Laser Vision Correction

DOC’s List



Following the difficulties I faced organising the retreat, I’ve decided to create a Doc’s List, a space where my listeners can post details of their businesses and find like-minded people to work with.



It would be a directory for those who share our common values:

Freedom of speech

Respect for bodily autonomy

Informed consent

Rejection of the mRNA platform

Healthy scepticism of vaccines

We need to build a parallel society — where we work together, support each other, and refuse to live in fear.

Also if you want to join me on my Autumn retreat (October 2025) please email me at retreats@docmalik.com.

If you would like to attend my Birthday Bash (September 2025) please email me at hello@docmalik.com.

Summer Retreat

Hello lovely people,

Lately, I’ve been feeling more inspired than ever. After years of searching, I finally discovered what truly nourishes the soul, deep connection, real healing, and a sense of belonging.

It wasn’t a course, a quick fix, or the next big thing... it was slowing down, finding my people, and creating space for what really matters.

That’s exactly why I’ve created my Summer Retreat, a heart-centered weekend designed to recharge your spirit, connect you with kindred souls, and remind you of the magic that happens when we come together with purpose and love.

Because if this kind of transformation was possible for me, I know it’s possible for you too.

If you're feeling:

Stuck in old patterns

Drained, tired, craving a deeper spark

Like something essential is missing from your life

Tired of tip-toeing around people who don't get you?

Longing for real, deep, meaningful conversations?

Wanting to inject purpose, drive, and energy back into your world?

Ready to finally meet your tribe and feel whole again?

Then this weekend is for you.

🌿 Imagine three soul-nourishing days:

Healing yoga, breathwork, meditation

Cold plunges and sauna therapy to awaken your vitality

Transformative workshops and real conversations

Sound baths, firepit reflections, deep personal breakthroughs

Organic, nourishing, home-cooked meals

Authentic connection with like-minded souls

Quality time with me, Doc Malik — real conversations, no masks

What past retreat attendees said:

"It’s given me the freedom to live my most authentic self."

"I’m still processing this profound weekend with super special souls."

"It was like meeting your people... on steroids!"

"Had an amazing time. Doc is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met."

This isn’t just another "wellness weekend."

It’s a chance to break free.

To reset your mind, body, and soul.

To rediscover your spark.

And to reconnect with who you were always meant to be.

Remember:

Spaces are limited.

Once it’s full, it’s full.

Book here - https://docmalik.com/retreats/summer-retreat/

Hello!

You’ve helped this podcast grow fast, and I can’t thank you enough! Every episode, we tackle the conversations others avoid, exposing truth, challenging narratives, and standing up for what matters.

But here’s the thing: following the podcast and leaving a 5-star review makes a massive difference. It helps:

✅ Boost Visibility – Podcasts with more follows and high ratings rank higher on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, making them easier for new listeners to discover.

✅ Support Independent Creators – This podcast is a passion project, not backed by corporations. Your support helps keep it growing.

✅ Attract More Guests & Opportunities – High engagement makes it easier to bring on bigger, more influential guests.

✅ Strengthen the Community – More listeners mean more discussions, shared learning, and a stronger movement.

✅ Encourage More Content – Your support fuels motivation to keep producing high-quality episodes and bonus content.

Leaving a 5-star review takes just 30 seconds, and following ensures you never miss an episode. Can I count on you to do both now?

Your support truly matters. Thank you for being part of this journey!

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distil all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG

to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Remember to leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x