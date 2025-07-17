357 - Ben Davidson on Pole Shifts and the Coming Solar Storm

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

About this Guest -

Ben Davidson is the founder and lead analyst behind Space Weather News, where he investigates the connection between solar activity, Earth’s magnetic field, and natural disasters. With a background in science and law, he’s authored books on the Earth catastrophe cycle and delivers daily updates on cosmic and geophysical events. His YouTube channel, the largest of its kind, explores space weather and planetary preparedness through in-depth videos, live streams, and expert interviews. He also created Observer Ranch, a unique community in Colorado focused on resilience training and education around cosmic and environmental risks.

About this Episode -

In this episode, I sat down with Ben Davidson to explore one of the most fascinating and unsettling topics I’ve ever come across. The relationship between galactic forces, solar activity, and life on Earth. Ben walks us through the hard science behind magnetic reversals, the weakening of Earth’s magnetic field, and why events like the Carrington Event should be a serious wake-up call.

We talked about how the solar system and galaxy function as deeply interconnected magnetic systems, and how shifts in these fields, which happen regularly every few thousand years, have profound implications for climate, infrastructure, and human survival. Ben explains that it is not a matter of if but when, and that ancient civilisations may have lived through similar upheavals, their stories encoded in myth and stone.

We also touched on how a weakened magnetic field makes us more vulnerable to cosmic radiation and solar storms, and what a collapse of modern infrastructure might look like in that context. Ben was very clear, the planet does this. It has done it before and it will do it again. And the real question is whether we are prepared, not just with food and supplies, but emotionally, mentally, and in community.

Now, I’ll be honest, I don’t know how true the science behind all of this is, or whether it is fully accurate or not, but it was a genuinely fascinating topic for me to delve into. And I have to admit, Ben makes a very convincing case. So I’m keeping an open mind. Who knows? Maybe he’s absolutely right. At the very least, it got me thinking more deeply about questions I hadn’t considered before. And that’s the point, isn’t it? Keep asking questions.

What I loved most about this conversation was how grounded it stayed, despite the scale of what we were talking about. It wasn’t fear porn. It was about knowledge, responsibility, and the need to remain both sceptical and open minded when it comes to science and history. At the core of it all, Ben emphasised something profound, the importance of love, connection, and community in times of change.

If you’re someone who senses that we’re on the edge of something bigger than just “climate change,” this one is absolutely worth your time.

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Lots of love

Doc Malik

Links -

https://x.com/SunWeatherMan

https://www.youtube.com/@SpaceWeatherNewsS0s

https://observerranch.com/

Glossary of Terms

Axial Tilt (Obliquity)

The angle between Earth's rotational axis and its orbital plane. Changes in tilt influence long-term climate cycles, including ice ages.

Biosphere

The global sum of all ecosystems on Earth, including all life forms and their interactions with the environment. Sensitive to radiation and magnetic changes.

Carrington Event

A powerful solar storm in 1859 that caused auroras and damaged telegraph systems. Highlights modern vulnerability to space weather.

Coronal Mass Ejection (CME)

A massive burst of solar plasma and magnetic field from the sun’s corona that can disturb Earth's magnetosphere.

Earth Catastrophism

The idea that Earth experiences periodic, sudden, and global natural disasters often linked to cosmic or geophysical forces.

Earth Magnetic Field

A protective magnetic shield generated by Earth’s core, deflecting solar wind and cosmic radiation.

Electromagnetic Radiation

Energy transmitted in waves including light, X-rays, and gamma rays. Emitted by the sun and influences Earth’s systems.

Galactic Magnetic Sheet

Large-scale magnetic structures in the galaxy that interact with solar systems and influence cosmic conditions.

Galactic Wind/Dust

Flows of charged particles and interstellar dust in the galaxy. Can enter the solar system when shielding weakens.

Geomagnetic Storm

A disturbance in Earth’s magnetic field caused by solar activity, potentially disrupting electronics and power systems.

Heliosphere

A protective bubble created by the solar wind that surrounds the solar system and shields it from galactic radiation.

Induced Currents (Geomagnetically Induced Currents, GICs)

Electric currents in power grids and pipelines triggered by geomagnetic storms.

Infrared Signature

Thermal radiation emitted by Earth or space bodies. Can indicate solar activity or environmental anomalies.

Jet Stream

Fast-moving air currents in the upper atmosphere influenced by planetary and solar dynamics, affecting weather patterns.

Magnetopause

The outer boundary of Earth’s magnetic field, where it meets the solar wind.

Magnetic Migration

The movement of Earth’s magnetic poles over time. Rapid migration may signal a pole shift or reversal.

Magnetic Pole Shift

A significant movement of the magnetic north and south poles, which may disrupt Earth's magnetosphere.

Magnetic Reversal (Polar Reversal)

A complete flip in Earth’s magnetic field, where magnetic north and south switch places. Occurs irregularly.

Plasma

Ionized gas composed of free electrons and ions. It makes up the sun, solar wind, and much of the universe.

Polar Shift

A term often used interchangeably with magnetic shift, but can also imply a change in Earth’s rotational axis.

Precession

The slow wobble of Earth’s rotational axis over a 26,000-year cycle, influencing astronomical alignments and seasons.

Radiation Belt (Van Allen Belts)

Zones of trapped charged particles around Earth, expanding during solar storms and posing radiation risks.

Recurrent Nova

A binary star system where a white dwarf periodically explodes due to accreted material from a companion star.

Seismic Triggering (Solar-Induced Seismicity)

A theory suggesting that solar activity may influence earthquake patterns on Earth.

Solar Flare

A sudden burst of radiation from the sun’s surface, capable of disrupting radio and satellite communications.

Solar Magnetic Sheet

Also called the heliospheric current sheet, a vast rotating structure in the solar system shaped by the sun’s magnetic field.

Solar Micronova

A proposed small-scale solar explosion that could send plasma and debris toward Earth, triggering global disruptions.

Solar Minimum / Solar Maximum

Phases in the sun’s 11-year cycle of activity. Maximum has more sunspots and storms, minimum is quieter.

Solar Wind

A stream of charged particles released from the sun’s upper atmosphere, influencing the heliosphere and space weather.

Sunspot

Dark regions on the sun’s surface with strong magnetic fields. Indicators of solar activity.

Supernova

The explosive death of a massive star, releasing immense energy and matter, sometimes affecting nearby systems.

Thermosphere

An upper layer of Earth’s atmosphere that expands during solar storms and affects satellite orbits.

Torus Field

A doughnut-shaped magnetic field pattern seen in natural energy systems like Earth’s and the sun’s magnetospheres.

