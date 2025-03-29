317 – Morley Robbins: Mr Magnesium on Why Copper is Everything

WARNING

About this Guest -

Morley is known as the Magnesium Man, and for good reason.

Morley Robbins is the creator of The Root Cause Protocol (RCP) and founder of the Magnesium Advocacy Group, two projects born out of a deep desire to answer one question: why are so many people sick, tired, and struggling despite doing “all the right things”?

With a BA in Biology from Denison University and an MBA in Healthcare Administration from George Washington University, Morley’s background blends hard science with a solid understanding of how the health system works and where it fails.

Over the years, he’s trained in wellness coaching, nutritional counselling, and functional diagnostic nutrition, but his deep dive into minerals really sets him apart.

His research led him to untangle the complex relationship between magnesium, iron, copper, and calcium and how their imbalance underpins so much of what we call “chronic illness.” What he found wasn’t just fascinating, it was liberating.

He’s helped thousands of people around the world, using tools like Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis (HTMA) and the Root Cause Protocol to guide them back toward balance, energy, and real health.

About this Episode -

What if the mineral you’ve been told to fear is actually the one you need most?

This conversation with Morley Robbins flips the script on everything you thought you knew about minerals. Yes, magnesium is essential, but according to Morley, copper might just be the missing key to your health.

We explored how copper fuels energy production at the cellular level, not the quick fix kind, but real mitochondrial energy that supports brain function, immune resilience, and overall vitality. The key? Ceruloplasmin, what Morley calls the "master antioxidant," the enzyme that keeps oxidative stress and iron overload in check.

"Anemia is a myth," he said. Most people aren’t low in iron, they’re low in bioavailable copper, which means iron can’t be used properly. The result? Fatigue, inflammation, and accelerated aging.

We also looked at how modern farming has stripped copper from our soil, leaving even the best diets lacking. And without enough vitamin A, your body can’t activate the copper it does have.

There’s more, Rubisco, mitochondria, retinol, cancer risk, and the strange comfort people find in broken medical narratives. As Morley puts it, "Pursue the truth, especially the ones medicine forgot."

Feeling tired, foggy, or stuck with vague diagnoses? Tune in.

Understanding copper could change how you see health, and yourself.

I hope you enjoy it.

Much love

Doc x

“The evil that is in the world always comes of ignorance, and good intentions may do as much harm as malevolence, if they lack understanding. On the whole, men are more good than bad; that, however, isn’t the real point. But they are more or less ignorant, and it is this that we call vice or virtue; the most incorrigible vice being that of an ignorance that fancies it knows everything and therefore claims for itself the right to kill. The soul of the murderer is blind; and there can be no true goodness nor true love without the utmost clear-sightedness.”

―Albert Camus

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

