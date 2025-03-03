307 - Patrick Wood: Technocracy Unmasked

WARNING

About this Guest -

is a foremost authority on

, the

,

, the

, and the historic rise of

. His work cuts through the polished rhetoric of global governance to expose the deeper agenda driving these movements.

As the author of Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation (2015) and co-author of Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II (1978-1980) alongside the late Antony C. Sutton, Wood has meticulously tracked the influence of elite power structures shaping our world.

A leading analyst of the Trilateral Commission, he has spent decades dissecting their policies and strategic push for a self-styled “New International Economic Order”, a system that underpins global Sustainable Development.

With a background in economics, a career as a financial analyst and writer, and a steadfast commitment to American constitutionalism, Wood brings a unique blend of historical depth and sharp analysis. His biblical worldview informs his critique of the relentless assault on sovereignty, property rights, and personal freedoms—attacks embodied in U.N. initiatives like Agenda 21, Smart Growth, and Common Core’s encroachment on education.

A sought-after speaker and radio guest, Wood’s research now expands beyond Trilateral Commission dominance to explore the rapid rise of Technocracy, Transhumanism, and Scientism, forces that are reshaping global economics, politics, and even religion.

It was an honour and pleasure to have him on the show.

The official symbol of the Technocracy movement (Technocracy Inc.). The Monad emblem signifies balance between consumption and production.

About this Episode -

In this conversation, I sat down with

to explore the deep and often hidden mechanisms driving global governance through technocracy. Patrick, a long-time researcher in the field, took me through the historical roots of technocracy, its ideological clashes with communism, and its rebranding in the modern era under sustainable development and globalisation.

We discussed the influence of powerful entities like the Trilateral Commission, the Bank of International Settlements, and central banks in shaping global policies. Patrick explained how technocrats aim to control not just economies but human behaviour itself, using AI, social engineering, and financial systems such as digital currencies.

The conversation touched on how public-private partnerships serve as a Trojan horse for technocratic control, eroding private ownership and shifting power to unaccountable elites. We also examined the implications of reflexive law, where legal frameworks are twisted to serve technocratic agendas.

Beyond the politics and policies, Patrick and I explored the human element—how resistance, community action, and the indomitable human spirit stand as barriers to complete technocratic domination. This discussion sheds light on the urgent need for awareness and action in the face of an ever-expanding control grid.

Technocracy will have a direct impact on every aspect of our lives, our health, our freedoms, our everything. It’s not something new, but has it’s origins in the 1930s. Notably Elon Musks grandfather, Joshua N. Haldeman was a former director of Technocracy Inc. Are the Tech bros of today, just the latest reincarnation of Technocracy?

This has to be one of the top 3 most important podcasts I have done in the last almost 2 years.

I hope you enjoy it.

Much love

Doc x

Links -

https://x.com/StopTechnocracy

https://www.technocracy.news/

https://substack.com/profile/30285372-patrick-wood

https://www.technocracyinc.org/

https://www.technocracyinc.org/what-would-governance-look-like-in-a-technocracy/

“The evil that is in the world always comes of ignorance, and good intentions may do as much harm as malevolence, if they lack understanding. On the whole, men are more good than bad; that, however, isn’t the real point. But they are more or less ignorant, and it is this that we call vice or virtue; the most incorrigible vice being that of an ignorance that fancies it knows everything and therefore claims for itself the right to kill. The soul of the murderer is blind; and there can be no true goodness nor true love without the utmost clear-sightedness.”

―Albert Camus

Health - Freedom - Happiness

I hope you enjoy this episode.

