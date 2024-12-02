262 - Brad Miller: Mandates, Psyops and Thoughts About Trump

WARNING

About this guest -

Brad Miller is a 2003 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and a former lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. He served at various locations across the United States as well as in Afghanistan, Honduras, and South Korea. Brad served as a battalion commander within the 101st Airborne Division in the summer of 2021 when the covid-19 injection mandate was implemented by the U.S. Department of Defense. He was relieved of command in late 2021 for his refusal to comply with that mandate. After it became unequivocally apparent that the military was not going to walk back their unlawful and harmful mandate, he resigned from the Army in 2022 and took the uniform off after 19 years, 3 months, and 15 days day of active service - just eight and a half months prior to reaching the 20-year service benchmark that would have qualified him for his retirement status and pension.

Brad has been out of the U.S. Army for two years now and remains an outspoken voice against malfeasance perpetrated by the military or broader U.S. government apparatus.

About this episode -

In my conversation with Brad Miller, we reflected on his 19 years of service in the U.S. Army and his courageous decision to resign over the COVID vaccine mandate. Brad shared how his moral obligation to uphold the Constitution drove this difficult choice, even as most of his peers complied. Our discussion highlighted the broader implications of government mandates, the psychological tactics behind compliance, and the unsettling reality of moral injury experienced by military personnel when their values are in conflict with their actions.

We delved into historical and current examples of governmental deception, like the Gulf of Tonkin incident and the Phoenix Program, and how psychological warfare often tests strategies later applied domestically. Brad and I explored how societal manipulation, from propaganda to consent farming, undermines genuine choice and perpetuates control. Despite the gravity of these issues, we underscored the importance of discernment, personal integrity, and aligning with truth in a world rife with deception. Ultimately, this conversation was a call to awaken to the reality of these forces and choose humanity, resilience, and hope over division and manipulation.

Links

https://substack.com/@bradmiller10

