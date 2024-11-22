256 - Peter Milligan: Leadership, Healthcare, and Personal Growth

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this guest -

Peter Milligan, is an organisational psychologist and leadership coach, who grew up on a farm in rural Australia but found his true passion in people development rather than farming or his early career in software programming.

A world traveller and HR consultant, Peter gained expertise in executive recruitment, psychometric profiling, and leadership training, quickly advancing into management.

This experience revealed the complexities of leadership and inspired his work as a coach, where he empowers leaders to navigate challenges, overcome self-doubt, and lead with confidence, authenticity, and resilience.

About this episode -

In this episode, Peter Milligan shares his perspective on leadership, healthcare challenges, and human development as a business development coach. He begins by reflecting on the role of coaching and listening in building more robust, more adaptable leadership, as well as his time during the plandemic when he was running a coaching workshop at the medical department at Oxford University, where the AstraZeneca vaccine was developed. The conversation explores how courage and humility can guide effective decision-making during uncertain times.

The focus then shifts to the healthcare system, examining the influence of large corporations on medical research and patient care. Peter critiques the pharmaceutical industry’s emphasis on profits over prevention, pointing to conflicts of interest that undermine trust in healthcare. The pandemic, he argues, has revealed systemic flaws, from over-reliance on treatments to the pressures faced by medical professionals to conform to prevailing narratives.

The discussion also addresses education reform, advocating a shift from academic-driven learning to practical, skills-based approaches that prepare young people for real-world challenges. Peter calls for a system encouraging critical thinking and independence rather than enforcing rigid structures.

On a more personal note, the podcast delves into human beliefs, fear, and growth. Peter explains how fear can drive meaningful change when approached with curiosity. He emphasises the importance of questioning ingrained beliefs, remaining open to uncertainty, and choosing love over fear as a way to navigate life’s complexities.

This podcast offers a mix of critical insights and optimism, encouraging listeners to reflect on systemic challenges and their role in shaping a better future.

