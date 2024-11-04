246 - Keith Cutter: The Hidden Dangers of EMF and Steps to Safeguard Your Health

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About Keith Cutter -

Keith Cutter, is a seasoned EMF Consultant and survivor of nearly four decades dealing with electromagnetic poisoning, shares his vast experience to help others safeguard their well-being. Drawing from a unique career that spans high-tech roles at companies like Apple and HP, to frontline healthcare work in Emergency Medical Services, Keith has seen how pervasive and often invisible EMF exposure can impact lives. He’s made it his mission to educate the public on the dangers of synthetic electromagnetic emissions through his Substack newsletter, The EMF Remedy podcast, and his YouTube channel. His work with the Weston A. Price Foundation has also cemented his role as a leading voice on EMF awareness.

Keith doesn’t just talk about EMF dangers; he offers concrete solutions. From in-home assessments and consulting on new construction to remote advice for international clients, his approach is all about providing tailored strategies that genuinely reduce exposure. His emphasis is on practical, measurable steps, empowering people to regain control of their environments. Whether it's a simple fix, like reducing Wi-Fi usage, or more comprehensive planning for a new build, Keith's services are geared towards making homes and workplaces EMF-resilient for better health and peace of mind.

About this episode -

This was a fascinating chat with Keith Cutter about something we all know is out there, but we don’t give enough thought to, electromagnetic frequencies, or EMF for short. Keith’s story is both eye-opening and a bit alarming. He talks about how his high-tech career was derailed by what he calls “electromagnetic poisoning.” Imagine going from being completely functional to experiencing relentless anxiety, brain fog, and even insomnia. He says it wasn’t until he began making lifestyle adjustments—like turning off his Wi-Fi at night and using wired connections—that he finally started feeling like himself again.

Keith gets into some pretty heavy stuff, like how EMF from our modern devices is completely different from the natural electromagnetic environment. He paints a picture of how our bodies are tuned to the Earth’s natural frequencies, like the Schumann resonance, which has been there since the dawn of time. But, he explains, our world has become filled with synthetic EMF from mobile phones, 5G towers, and so-called “smart” gadgets. These aren’t just harmless waves floating through the air; Keith argues that they’re doing a real number on our health, leading to problems like chronic fatigue, mental health issues, and even more serious illnesses.

We even dived into the history of electricity and its eerie correlation with the rise of influenza. Keith isn’t saying that one caused the other, but he’s convinced there’s something there worth paying attention to. He also makes some strong points about how society’s blind trust in technology is a bit misplaced, comparing the unquestioned acceptance of smartphones to how people view vaccines. Thought-provoking, right? He also highlighted some pretty concerning facts about 5G, like how millimetre wave radiation, which was once the foundation for military weapons, is now being deployed for widespread public use without thorough testing.

Keith’s take-home advice is practical but sobering. Be mindful and limit your exposure. That means simple things like using aeroplane mode more often and investing in proper shielding if you’re sensitive. He’s big on raising awareness and encouraging people to question the safety of our tech-dominated world. Because, at the end of the day, it’s about reclaiming some control over our environment to safeguard our well-being.

Links

https://www.emfremedy.com/

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2075097

https://www.youtube.com/@emfremedy

