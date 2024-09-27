230 - Jack Wilkinson on The Power of Podcasts, Big Tech, and Challenging the Status Quo

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

Jack Wilkinson is a shopkeeper, entrepreneur, Doc Malik Podcast Supporter and a dear friend.

In our conversation, we dive into various topics. Everything from the benefits of cold baths to the paywall controversy and why supporting content creators is so essential. We chat about the power of podcasts, and our favourite shows and even draw parallels with Nazi Germany, looking at the influence of big tech and media, how politics feels rigged, and whether voting makes a difference.

We also touch on homelessness, poverty, and the state of cities like London and Brighton, where both issues are on the rise. There’s a thought-provoking discussion about whether revolutions are being engineered by the wealthy elite and the consequences of growing inequality. We highlight the need to be prepared for disruptions in the food supply and the benefits of diversifying where we get our food. Living closer to nature and the calming effects of being near the sea also come up.

Later, we reflect on the pressure of being a podcast guest, the normalisation of war, and how the media manipulates narratives. We dig into the potential future of CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) and why building parallel economies and communities is essential. The key takeaway? Don’t just go along with the status quo. Think critically and create your own path.

Links - https://substack.com/@subjack1

