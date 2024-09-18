225 - Dan Astin Gregory: A Journey from Corporate to Activism and Podcasting (With Special Guest)

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About Dan Astin Gregory -

Dan Astin Gregory is a podcaster and activist. He hosted the Pandemic Podcast and is now the host of the DAG podcast.

About this episode -

In this conversation, Dan talks about his journey working in the corporate world for a large multinational bank, to a personal development and business coach, to a podcaster and activist.

Dan and I dive into his journey from the corporate world to becoming a well-known content creator and activist. We chat about how his podcasting career has evolved, his impact on entrepreneurs, and the challenges he faced while shifting from corporate life to coaching and personal development.

We also get into the role of economics in understanding how society is structured, how the Pandemic Podcast came to be, and Dan’s activism—especially around initiatives like the Road to Geneva and the Free Humanity movement.

As we continue, we explore the complexities behind global goals, the role of protests in activism, and why building solidarity within communities is so important. We also touch on the upcoming People's Reset Summit, focusing on how it’s all about finding solutions and empowering communities. Throughout the conversation, we highlight the need for diverse perspectives in the freedom movement and feature some key insights from speakers who will be part of the summit.

Initially, I was sceptical of The People’s Reset Summit, but my interest was piqued after three supporters (Jack, Jay, and Deborah) recommended that I attend. After speaking to Dan on the podcast, I have decided I would like to attend. I was motivated when Dan explained that the event focuses on solutions rather than the problems we see worldwide today.

I’ll be attending on Saturday, September 28th, and Sunday, September 29th, in Bath. If you want to attend, book tickets at the following link, and remember to give me a hug on the day.

I hope you enjoy the chat.

Much love

Ahmad x

