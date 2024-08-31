219 - Supporter Stories

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this episode -

For too long, the Covid Plandemic has been a faceless monolith, represented by the media mainly through charts, graphs and confusing numbers. Science was corrupted, people were manipulated globally, and statistical jugglery was used to confuse, guide, and misinform.

I have been moved by the messages from my paid supporters, who come from all walks of life and across the globe. I have read some incredible emails, listened over the phone to extraordinary minds and beautiful souls, and, most importantly, I have learnt so much from them.

I want to give these people a voice. Everyone has a story worth telling, and I want to highlight this through this series of podcasts.

In this podcast we have Thomas B, Quentin C (@56mins and 10 seconds) and Roy W. (@1hr 43mins and 5 seconds).

Thomas is based in Australia. We often share pics of our chickens or cats, and he is just a great guy with a brilliant sense of humour. After I recently got a blue belt in jiu-jitsu, so did his cat Mankey, as you can see in the video below.

But it turns out Mankey now has a black belt.

In this conversation we talk about the crazy world we live in and much more.

My second guest is Quentin (@56mins and 10 seconds) and he is based in England. The conversation explores the dark side of COVID and the scepticism surrounding it. Apologies for the audio quality; somehow, the recording was off the laptop, not the mic.

My third guest is Roy (@1hr 43mins and 5 seconds) also from England. The conversation starts off by exploring the power of podcasts and the internet to unite everyday people. We then go on to talk about many other issues.

The beauty of these conversations highlights how many good, rational, calm, objective, logical and sane people are in the world. Listening to my supporters is so encouraging that it fills me with hope. Forget the mainstream media and their lies. Forget the NPCs and zombies who pass through life without any original thought. These guests, you, my supporters, are real, genuine, and humanity's hope. As long as people like Thomas, Quentin and Roy are in this world, everything will be ok.

If you are one of my supporters and would like to feature in the supporter series, please get in touch. If I have failed to get back to you it's because I'm inundated with correspondence and am struggling to keep up. You have my permission to badger me.

Thank you for supporting my work and allowing me to collect these important conversations.

I hope you enjoy this conversation.

Much love

Ahmad x

