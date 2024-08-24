216 - Dr Robin Kelly MD - What All Doctors Should Aspire To Be Like

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this episode -

I received this email from Robin on 18th February 2024 and I was sold.

Forget Bios and intros, have a read of the email itself.

Hello Ahmad

Recently I linked you to my friend Bruce Dooley who has an in-depth knowledge how medical councils, and hence all ‘Western’ doctors, are controlled globally. This maybe something you have already covered - so absolutely fine if this isn’t needed to be pursued.

My own story may be of interest though. Listening to your recent podcasts, I feel I can offer something – in fact this is great need in me as I am 72 now! I’d love others to experience a life in family medicine as joyful and fulfilling as mine.

As your own family time is precious, I’ll summarise with a few bullet points:

· Son of a Nth London Irish GP.

· Qualified in 1974. Married 1975

· Emigrated to New Zealand Dec 1977.

· 6 years in hospital medicine before going into General Practice in Auckland1981

· Attracted to the independence of GP here – 15 minute consultations. Minor surgery etc.

· GP partner had been to China and was doing acupuncture. I was impressed.

· Same GP partner died that year of metastatic melanoma. So I took over his acupuncture patients.

· 10 years of studying Chinese medicine alongside Western medicine. In depth.

· In 1991, moved to solo practice practising from home with my fab wife as practice nurse, manager. Had to extend consult times to 20 minutes minimum. New patients 60 -90 min. Listening ++

· Active as president and principal teacher in our Medical Acupuncture Society and Pan Pacific Medical Acupuncture forum. At this time there were 400 NZ docs doing some form of acupuncture here.

· 90s also spent time as medical director of local hospice, meditating, qi gong etc. Creativity flourished. Wrote many songs and released 1st album of originals. 1999 wrote 1st book for Penguin – how to combine Eastern and Western Medicine, biophysics etc.

· 2000s moved to wipe off mortgage – extending consult times to 30 mins minimum. Explored Vedic philosophies, chakras, and wrote 2nd book making these concepts relevant for ‘westerners.’ This and my 3rd book The Human Hologram both won Best Science Book in a US book award.

Brief TV interview:

Since then have written 5 more albums of music and more recently a book of poetry.

· Did a TEDx talk on The Human Hologram 2009

· 2015 lost a high court case brought by my family against a leading building corporation. Re the building of our house. Essentially financially cleaned out. Most traumatic time. Witnessed the full wrath of psychopathy and corruption. Subsequently discovered the high court judge and the defendant were founding shareholders (2 of 6) in an international multi-million dollar software company. The defendant had even been elected by the judge as director!

· Studied the whole psychopathy, narcissistic personality disorder subject – and did a You Tube channel called ‘Goodbye Psychopaths.’ Picked up by Rich Willett now with Ickonic.

· Involved in UK documentaries on dangers of electronic devices for children, and co- authored peer reviewed papers on non- ionising radiation’s harmful effects. Podcasts and lectures on this.

· Wrote and performed with 2 other musicians a musical odyssey, ‘In the Footsteps of the Forgotten’ linking transgenerational trauma with our traumas in confronting psychopathic corporations. Tragedy and comedy. Auckland Fringe Festival. Feb 2020

· Work with Ickonic – documentaries and a series on my Human Hologram. And a recent podcast on AI and poetry!

· Getting back on our feet by 2020, and then covid etc,

· Now have had to expand practice to include those leaving their doctors and the vaccine injured.

Bottom line message to doctors: the most valuable thing is to spend time listening to patients. This means less drugs. More discussion on diet, lifestyle, self-compassion. Cups of tea. Hugs. Exploring not only the effects of trauma, but how to honour the creative in us all.

Yes – I earn about ¼ of others in general practice – but unlike many of them, I love and am passionate about my life. I’ve resisted becoming a health bureaucrat. Folk come into our purpose-built medical rooms attached to our house, and are treated like valued guests. This means you don’t need 2000 patients – just a couple of hundred. Our consulting times are full of laughter and tears.

Only staff are my wife Trish +me. And our dog Alfie.

We never signed onto the government scheme 20 yrs ago here -based on the NHS.

So….(I meant it to be briefer than this, Ahmad!) my motivation for possible discussion is to try to show the way to younger doctors - how to have a joyful meaningful life in medicine, but also to encourage your non-medical followers to seek out, even demand, this type of care.

Along the way, we can touch on any (or none) of the above. Just a conversation. And we can make it fun. Only when you are ready.

Love your work and your stance.

Robin (happy subscriber)

What an amazing guy!

I hope you enjoy this podcast where we cover so many topics including chinese medicine and accupuncture.

Much love

Ahmad x

Website - www.robinkelly.co.nz

