211 - Darren Nesbitt & The Light Newspaper

About this episode -

About this conversation

I have to thank

for introducing me to his friend and fellow bandmate Darren.

Darren and his band are known for the song “We are the 99%”.

Darren Nesbitt is the founder of The Light, an independent newspaper which depending on your worldview, is either standing up against tyranny, calling out the Covid scam, Climate scam and highlighting the real pressing issues that affect us today or like the Wikipedia entry states is a “far-right and conspiracy theory newspaper” that is “spreading COVID-19 misinformation, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, Holocaust denial and death threats".

I think the Wikipedia entry is a great example of how the authorities discredit any individual or organisation that speaks out against them. Labels such as conspiracy theorist, anti-semitic, anti-vaxxer, and far-right are low-cost high-yield weaponised words used by the enemy to discredit anyone who is criticising them.

I urge anyone who hasn’t heard of The Light newspaper to visit the website and have a look. You will find fantastic articles about topics that are important to all of us today.

I enjoyed my chat with Darren he is a good man. It went places I was not expecting, but as you know by now my conversations are free-flowing, unedited and simply honest.

I hope you enjoy the episode.

Much love

Ahmad x

Links -

https://thelightpaper.co.uk/

https://cashisfreedom.uk/

https://dazband.com/

This is how I feel amongst the medical profession. Please sign up to my paid substack so that I can speak up for your freedom and fight the tyranny.

Health - Liberty - Happiness

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Much love Ahmad

