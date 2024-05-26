180 - Aman Jabbi Discusses The UN Agenda 2030 And The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (With Special Guest At The End)

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK

Thank you for the lovely recent reviews folks, much appreciated!

Thank you Mark from Washington State for your lovely message. Love you brother.

Background -

32 years ago The United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), also known as the Rio Conference or the Earth Summit was held in Rio de Janeiro from 3 to 14 June 1992.

It is claimed that the Earth Summit was created as a means for member states to cooperate together internationally on development issues after the Cold War. Due to issues relating to sustainability being too big for individual member states to handle, Earth Summit was held as a platform for other member states to collaborate.

Two documents and three legally binding agreements came out of the meeting. The document of interest is Agenda 21 and the legally binding agreement is the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Agenda 21 is a non-binding action plan of the United Nations with regard to sustainable development. It is an action agenda for the UN, other multilateral organisations, and individual governments around the world that can be executed at local, national, and global levels. One major objective of the Agenda 21 initiative is that every local government should draw its own local Agenda 21. Its aim initially was to achieve global sustainable development by 2000, with the "21" in Agenda 21 referring to the original target of the 21st century.

The Agenda 21 document (300 pages plus) can be viewed here.

The document does make reference to sustainable development, sustainable economic development, sustainable economic growth, sustainable livelihoods, sustainable resource management, sustainable management of the environment, sustainable livelihoods and environmental protection, sustainable local, regional and national development, sustainable consumption patterns, to name but a few. The word sustainable is mentioned 628 times in the document. It leaves an almost hypnotic impression on the reader.

But despite seeing “sustainable” all over the document, I need help finding a definition of what it actually means and refers to.

What is Agenda 21 ultimately about?

I asked Chat GPT if it was concerned about overpopulation.

The document has lots of well-meaning phrases and statements. Who doesn’t want to end poverty, hunger, disease and environmental damage?

But I can’t help but get the feeling that the document is Malthusian at its core. And this is where I have a problem. You see I don’t think the problem is people, I believe the problem is rapacious central bankers, evil dynastical families, and corrupt captured governments. Those same culprits now point their fingers at us the plebs as the root of the problem, and it is we that should pay the price, in reduced quality and standard of living, as well as a reduction in our ranks.

The legally binding document The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an international treaty among countries to combat "dangerous human interference with the climate system". The main way to do this is by limiting the increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. But let’s talk about this another day.

Let us now move on to Agenda 2030.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations members in 2015, created 17 world Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They were apparently created with the aim of "peace and prosperity for people and the planet..." – while tackling climate change and working to preserve oceans and forests. The SDGs highlight the connections between the environmental, social and economic aspects of sustainable development. Sustainability, just like Agenda 21 is at the center of the SDGs.

It is worth visiting the official website here.

The 2030 Agenda lists 17 specific goals. As with Agenda 21, on the surface, the intentions appear noble and altruistic. But remember we live in an inverted world.

In this conversation, Aman Jabbi reveals the true intention behind the UN 2030 Agenda and how it will be implement through the 17 goals.

In my opinion the UN is the problem, not just the WHO. The UN is a vehicle to execute the goals of the evil cabal predator class. It should be disbanded.

In this conversation -

Aman Jabbi is a former Silicon Valley electrical engineer and computer scientist with expertise in the development of smartphone camera technology.

In this sobering podcast Aman talks about the the manipulation of minds and understanding cybernetics, as well as unveiling the hidden agendas of the sustainable development goals.

The 2030 Agenda lists 17 specific goals. As with Agenda 21, on the surface, the intentions appear noble and altruistic. But remember we live in an inverted world.

In this conversation, Aman Jabbi reveals the true intention behind the UN 2030 Agenda and how it will be implement through the 17 goals.

Something to think about next time you read or hear about 15 minute cities, digital IDs, health passports and reducing carbon footprints….

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Much love Ahmad

Links -

Twitter: https://twitter.com/noflaps

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noflaps/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AmanJabbi

Health - Liberty - Happiness

Support Doc Malik

To subscribe to my paid substack - click here

To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For a regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

I’ll do separate substacks on each of them later.

Hunter & Gather

The first is Hunter & Gather foods. If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com to see what they offer.

Use DOC15 to get 15% OFF your first purchase (so buy a ton load)

and DOC10 for 10% off all further purchases.

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Apple podcast

Rumble

Let me know what you think of this episode in comments below or in Spotify/Rumble

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad