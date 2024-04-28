167 - Billboard Chris On Gender Ideology And Gaza

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

Billboard Chris is a father of two girls who decided to take a stand against gender ideology. Chris believes that children should be free to be who they are — not indoctrinated to believe they were born in the wrong body.

Chris believes that gender ideology is a pseudo-religious movement which claims that children can be born in the wrong body. The gender ideology cult teaches that we all have a ‘gender identity’ which takes precedence over our biological sex. Like him, I believe this to be unscientific nonsense based on lies.

We have much in common as you will see in the podcast. Sadly in the end I realised we weren't as similar as I originally thought. For example, I reject terms such as left and right-wing. These are tools of division. I also reject the notion that one has to choose between supporting Hamas and a zionist genocidal regime. I choose Team Humanity and mourn the loss and suffering of ALL humans.

What I didn’t get to say to Chris was that we are constantly being lied to by our governments and the mainstream (and now mainstream alternative) media.

Our governments have lied to us in the past, are lying to us now and will lie to us in the future.

Our governments have tried to kill us in the past, are killing us now and will kill us in the future.

After all that we now know about what the Government/MSM/Corporate beast has been doing to us, think 9/11, Climate scam, Plandemic, Experimental gene shots and fake wars, why now believe them when it comes to Israel and Palestine?

I find zionists which include Jews, Christians, Hindus and atheists to be very myopic and selective when it comes to history. Zionism is NOT Judaism. Some of my Jewish friends tell me if anything it is anti-semitic. Criticising Zionism is NOT the same as criticising Judaism. Being critical of Zionism is NOT anti-semitic. Although zionists have done a great job of blurring the distinction.

The zionists I have encountered get triggered very easily and choose censorship and name-calling rather than calm and rational debate.

9/11 was an inside job. It is not what we were told. I don’t know who was behind it or how they pulled it off. But there are so many inconsistencies that any sensible unbrainwashed individual can tell you that it doesn’t add up. Whether it be steel buildings on fire not collapsing in freefall, the mystery of Building 7 or the invisible plane that hit the Pentagon to name just a tiny fraction of holes in the official narrative. See Richard Gages’ work for further evidence that the official 9/11 story stinks to high heaven. https://richardgage911.org/

What has 9/11 got to do with October 7th 2023 and the aftermath? Well, it’s like what has the HIV/AIDS scamdemic got to do with COVID? See this podcast episode to answer that question The Truth About HIV/AIDS.

Is it possible that October 7th was Israel’s 9/11? How did Israel with the most hi-tech, heavily monitored, sophisticated and superior forces let a rag-tag force breach their border: land, air and sea without knowing? Why was the response by the IDF so delayed? Why was the rave moved close to the border at the last minute? What is the Hannibal directive?

As someone who loves ALL of humanity, including Israelis and Palestinians, I would argue that if you truly care about the Israelis you would want to know how and why they died on October 7th. Not exposing the failings of the Israeli government and the deaths of innocent civilians at the hands of the IDF is not the action of a friend of Israel.

I don’t know what happened on October 7th, all I know is that I do not trust the authorities. I trust neither Hamas nor Israel. The problem is whenever I talk to zionists it’s a “you are either with us or against us in other words a terrorist sympathiser” mentality.

If anyone wants to understand the history of Israel and Palestine I highly recommend this podcast with Jeremy Hammond. Billboard Chris stated that that a 100000 people were marching and chanting for the genocide of Jews. I would ask him and everyone to read this post If Israel’s Apologists Insist ‘From the River to the Sea’ Is Genocidal…

What I find so desperately sad is that so many people thirst blood and revenge. Surely all deaths are desperately sad and to be avoided. Surely those who weep for the Israelis lost on October 7th must also weep for the 30000 plus who have died in Gaza? And what of the 500 plus who have died in the West Bank in the last year. They had nothing to do with Gaza, what is the justification for that? Is the life of a Palestinian worth less than an Israeli? If you think yes, then congratulations you are a racist and no lover of humanity.

It is my opinion that the Israeli and Hamas leadership serve the same masters. Remember Hamas was born out of Israel to counter the PLO and divide the Palestinian resistance. It is Israel’s creation.

For a different perspective to Oct 7th than the one the mainstream media spouts check out my podcast with Dan Cohen and Vanessa Beeley.

To check out more of Dan Cohen’s work follow him here.

To check out more of Vanessa Beeley’s work follow her here.

Chris argues that Gaza is not under occupation. I found his parroting of propaganda lines just shocking and left me bewildered. Does he not know that Gaza is in effect the worlds largest open air prison?

For those of you who argue that the Israel-Palestine conflict is too complex to understand. I would say yes and no. Yes there are so many facts and events to remember. But no, the simple truth is that a country was created for a group of people when there were already people on that land. The vast majority of the colonisers were white european jews.

For those who argue the solution is complex. This is a lie. The solution is simple, One Land, for ALL the people. With no special treatment for any religious group or ethnic group.

For those who argue this is a problem that doesn’t affect us and we should keep out of it. Well its hard to do so when we are in fact involved in this crisis and it does affect us. The Israel-Palestine conflict is a sore on humanity. It is a smaller reflection of what is wrong with the world today. If we can achieve peace in Israel and Palestine, we might have hope for humanity as a whole.

Back to Chris. What really made me sad was that he deals with trans activists on a regular basis. He knows full well how hard it is to debate them. They get triggered, talk over you, cannot be reasoned with and resort to name calling “You transphobe!”. In the last few minutes of the podcast Chris got increasingly agitated, triggered, spoke over me, and eventually hung up on me. Later on Twitter/X he called me a “terrorist sympathiser”. Sigh…..

Before you watch this episode please watch this video of a Holocaust survivor.

“if you do not take a stand you will acquire a degree of guilt”

I pray there will one day be peace amongst all peoples of all backgrounds. 95% of humanity is good and just want the same thing. To be loved and to love back, to enjoy their families, see their children grow up and be secure. To be healthy and happy. To have purpose and a roof over their heads.

Anyone who is preaching you hatred and division is evil and serves the Darkness.

Choose Team Humanity, always.

Much love. Ahmad

Links

https://www.billboardchris.com

