159 - Running For London Mayor - Andreas Michli

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK

Spotify, Apple podcast and Rumble links at the bottom of the post

About this episode -

Andreas Michli is a proud father, health and fitness entrepreneur, and Independent Candidate for Mayor of London.

The Mayor of London was a position formed in 2000. The office has a budget of approximately 23 billion pounds. in some respects, the Mayor has more executive power than the Prime Minister.

The current incumbent Sadiq Khan has been in power for 8 years and is a controversial figure. On his watch murders have risen to record levels and he has expanded the congestion zone and introduced ULEZ and other unpopular measures.

Under the watch of of Sadiq, knife crime has risen to record levels, in the last 2 years alone over 1000 people have been murdered.

London deserves better than Sadiq Khan. But do the other big party candidates really offer any alternative? of course they don’t. There is no real major policy difference and all want to carry on with the Net Zero and WHO agendas.

We can only blame ourselves if we don’t vote or vote for the party we have always traditionally voted for because it’s “our term”.

In the last election 60% of voters did NOT vote. If they all voted for Andreas, he would come into power and send shockwaves not around just the UK but the world.

I hope Londoners will do the right thing and take power back into the hands of the common people.

Andreas is a truly independent candidate. He has 100% self-funded his campaign so that he is not beholden to anyone. A Londoner born and bred, he trained as an accountant and then set up the Zone Gym. Andreas became famous during the plandemic when he resisted the government measures to close his Gym during lockdowns.

Fed up with the charade of uni party politics with no real democratic choice, Andreas has thrown his hat in the ring offering to be a true people's Mayor, upholding the freedom of the citizens of London.

Andreas is a sincere man, and clearly passionate about standing up and doing the right thing.

I really hope he causes a major upset and wins this seat although the odds are stacked against him.

If you live in London or know of Londoners, please encourage them to vote for Andreas. It's time London had a real Mayor who genuinely cares about them and isn't just another puppet.

Share this podcast with at least 5 people and ask them in turn to share with another 5, and so on.

Links -

Website https://michli.co.uk/

Twitter https://twitter.com/AndreasForMayor

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/g00nbag/

Gym https://zonegym.co.uk/join-now/

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Much love Ahmad

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

I’ll do separate substacks on each of them later.

Hunter & Gather

The first is Hunter & Gather foods. If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com to see what they offer.

Use DOC15 to get 15% OFF your first purchase (so buy a ton load)

and DOC10 for 10% off all further purchases.

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

Roots

I started using Roots about 3 months ago. They have numerous products, some of my favourites being Restore and Relive Greens. I’ll write a substack on the products soon, but I encourage you to do your own research and read testimonials etc

Use the following referral link https://therootbrands.com/DocMalik if you want to try any of them.

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Health - Liberty - Happiness

Support Doc Malik

To subscribe to my paid substack - click here

To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For a regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Apple podcast

Rumble

Let me know what you think of this episode in comments below or in Spotify/Rumble

Can I ask everyone listening on Spotify and Apple to please give me a follow and give a nice rating or review and share with friends and family.

Not like this one!

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE FRACKING BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x