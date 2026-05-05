Stop Waiting, Start Building, Darren Nesbitt on Community and Freedom

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A voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue. Born in Scotland, heard worldwide.

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Many of you have asked how to support the work directly, without third party intermediaries. If you wish to send donations or bullion silver, you can use the details below.

Doc Malik

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A big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show. Thank you to all the new subscribers, welcome to the tribe.

Thanks for the incredible Apple and Spotify reviews folks!! Keep them coming please x

My Summer Retreats - Don’t Miss out

Do you feel like you need a real break this summer… not just time off, but time to reset?

To step away from the noise, slow things down, and actually feel present again.

To enjoy great food, beautiful surroundings, meaningful conversations, and space to properly switch off.

That’s exactly why I created these retreats.

26th to 28th June, Hertfordshire, England.

Spaces are limited, and the early bird offer ends at the end of April, so if you’re thinking about it, now’s the time.

What to expect

Over three days, this is what we’ll explore together:

• Yoga and gentle movement to ground your body

• A deeply restorative MELT class to release tension and pain

• A powerful sound bath to calm your nervous system

• A guided sauna experience to properly unwind

• Bespoke massages tailored to you, helping you truly switch off

• A nature walk and monastery visit to step away from the noise

• Firepit evenings with honest conversations and reflection

• Beautiful, nourishing meals made with care

• Open discussions around men’s and women’s health, the conversations we often avoid

And something a little different…

I’ll also be sharing a preview reading from my upcoming book, ideas and stories I’ve not yet released publicly.

Visit my website for more details and how to book

https://docmalik.com/events/connection-retreat-june/

Make a one off donation and support truly independent voices like Doc Malik

Dear reader and listener

Darren Nesbitt from The Light Newspaper was back on the show today, having previously joined me on episode 211.

Early on, Darren made a simple but powerful point, time passes whether you act or not. A year goes by, then another, and if you are not doing something daily to move forward, you are simply standing still. That set the tone for the rest of our conversation, responsibility, discipline, and actually living your values.

We talked about the rise of The Light, which gained huge traction during COVID but, importantly, did not disappear afterwards. It continues to grow, which tells you there is a real appetite for something outside the mainstream media.

We also explored David Hughes’ three camp framework. Camp one is the mainstream media and those who consume it. Camp two is the alternative media, which in some cases can itself be controlled, acting as gatekeepers or shaping an Overton window. Camp three, the smallest group, is made up of those who are truly independent, uncaptured, and willing to think critically and question everything.

For Darren, it has always been clear that we cannot sit around waiting for the system to change or collapse. We have to build something different. That means community, real world connection, practical skills, self reliance, and ultimately alternative economies that exist outside the current system.

We spoke about events like my retreats and the Truth and Freedom Festival, which are not just social gatherings but spaces to find your tribe, share ideas, and build something tangible in the real world.

Since we recorded, Darren has also become a father to a baby boy, and he spoke about the importance of family. Children are not a burden, they are an asset. They are the future, and how we raise them matters.

Darren is also hosting the Stand in the Light family friendly music festival from May 22 to 25 in Cumbria. It is an opportunity to connect with like minded people and build real relationships.

Connection matters. In a world that increasingly pulls people apart, finding your tribe, building friendships, and surrounding yourself with people who think critically is not just nice to have, it is essential if we are going to survive and thrive.

Much love

Doc Malik

Links -

Festival - https://standinthelight.uk

The Light Newpaper - https://thelightpaper.co.uk

My Consultation Service

You already know more than you think.

Sometimes you just need the right conversation.

Book Your Consultation Here

WHAT I OFFER

Most people feel rushed, confused, and unheard.

I offer something rare: time, clarity, and straight talking guidance.

As your independent health advocate, I help you understand what is really going on and make confident decisions.

We cut through the noise, decode the jargon, and map out your next steps, whether that is doctors, treatments, surgery, or lifestyle.

WHY IT MATTERS

Too many leave appointments with more questions than answers.

I help you see the bigger picture, ask better questions, and take back control.

You stay in the driving seat.

A QUICK NOTE

I am no longer GMC registered.

This is educational and advisory support, not medical diagnosis or treatment.

READY?

If you feel stuck, overwhelmed, or want honest clarity:

Book here https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it is your body, your life, your future.

Love,

Doc Malik

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents!

How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

This work continues because of you.

After being cancelled, everything I do now remains fully independent, supported only by listeners and readers who believe in honest conversations, freedom of thought, and asking the questions others avoid.

If you want to support this work and help keep these conversations alive:

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Thank you for being part of this journey.

Love

Doc Malik

Affiliates

I only recommend products that my family and I genuinely use and trust. I have created a page featuring companies we personally rate highly, from healthy food and household essentials to natural skincare and personal care.

Visit my affiliate page to see the full list, along with available discounts on these fantastic products from companies aligned with our values.

Supporting small, independent businesses like these is one practical way to resist the tyranny.

https://docmalik.com/affiliates/

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Why Reviews and Follows Matter

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No corporate backing. No censorship. Just real conversations most won’t touch.

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That’s how we grow, reach more people, and keep this independent.

I appreciate you.

Love,

Doc Malik

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

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