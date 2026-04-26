467 A Life Spent Questioning Medicine, Hilary Butler, Author of Just a Little Prick

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About this Episode -

Most people trust the system, until it fails them. It works, until you’re the one it lets down.

I’d like to thank my friend Dr Suzanne Humphries, co-author of Dissolving Illusions for the introduction to Hilary Butler.

Suzanne has previously been on the show which you can watch here.

I’ll be honest with you, when Suzanne first recommended Hilary, I didn’t really know who she was. Then I was sent her book Just a Little Prick, and I have to admit, I felt a bit embarrassed for not knowing.

You see, Hilary Butler and her late husband Peter Butler have been fighting the medical system, the vaccine industry, and pharmaceutical companies for decades. They have raised awareness and, in Hilary’s case, helped families challenge these institutions in the courts, always on a pro bono basis. As you will hear, often it’s been a thankless task. They published their book Just a Little Prick back in 2006, and reading it made me feel like I already knew Hilary.

In the book, both Hilary and Peter write their own introductions, and through that, you begin to understand not just their work, but who they are. And in this podcast, Hilary takes us on that same journey, why she stepped into this space, why she chose to speak out against medical injustice, and how she became an advocate for parents whose children have been vaccine injured.

Hilary with her husband and two boys

The book itself starts by acknowledging trailblazing doctors and scientists who influenced their thinking.

People like Dr Robert Reisinger, who worked on gut flora, endotoxaemia, SIDS, and the importance of mammalian milk. He believed this work was a crucial piece of the puzzle when it came to vaccine and drug reactions, and he was a strong advocate for breastfeeding and maintaining a balanced gut from early life.

They also acknowledge Dr Robert Mendelsohn, often referred to as the people’s doctor, and author of How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor and Confessions of a Medical Heretic.

Then there’s J. Anthony Morris, who spoke out against pharmaceutical practices and faced consequences for doing so.

And Dr Archie Kalokerinos, whose book Every Second Child is a heart wrenching account of the treatment of Aboriginal communities in Australia. I’ll be honest, reading his work really opened my eyes to something I hadn’t fully appreciated before.

From there, the book gets into the substance of it all, the search for truth, the obstacles along the way, and discussions around diseases like whooping cough, meningitis, tuberculosis, hepatitis B, flu, measles, and diphtheria. It also dives into questions around vaccines, their safety, and their toxicity.

You see, Just a Little Prick isn’t just a book about vaccines. It’s really a story about a journey, a journey of questioning, digging, and refusing to accept easy answers. Hilary and Peter Butler take you through their search for truth, sparked by personal experiences that simply didn’t make sense. From there, they begin to explore the gap between what we’re told by public health authorities and what some families actually experience, particularly when things don’t go to plan.

The book weaves together personal accounts, historical context around infectious diseases, and a deep critique of the medical and pharmaceutical systems. It raises questions about vaccine safety, how adverse reactions are recognised, and whether a one size fits all approach truly works for something as complex as the human immune system. Whether you agree with it or not, it’s a thought provoking, uncomfortable, and deeply human piece of work that challenges you to think, question, and look beyond the surface.

It’s a fantastic book, and I genuinely think it’s just as relevant today as it was 20 years ago, if not more so.

But this podcast wasn’t just about the book.

It was about the person behind it.

Hilary’s upbringing, her childhood, her experiences, all of which shaped her into the person she is today. A passionate, fiery, independent thinker who has spent decades standing up for what she believes is right.

Her story begins with why she came to mistrust the medical system, and how, in her view, it had let her down, and many others.

We also talked about parenting, and how difficult it is to raise resilient children in a world that seems obsessed with safety, control, and conformity. Hilary shared why she and her husband chose homeschooling, not purely out of ideology, but out of necessity, wanting their children to learn through real life, hands on experience rather than rigid systems.

And that was decades ago.

Here I am now, planning to home educate my own children, and it makes you realise just how far ahead of the curve they were. They were seeing these issues back in the 80s and 90s.

We also discussed her work around vaccines, dealing with pharmaceutical companies, and navigating the legal system. She described how difficult it is to challenge vaccine science within the courts.

In cases where it appears a family might win and set a precedent, settlements are often reached before a full judgment, meaning the case never establishes legal clarity for others.

Hilary also brought up the Sally Clark case, which I’ll admit I didn’t know much about before this.

Sally Clark was a solicitor in the UK who was wrongly convicted in 1999 of murdering her two infant sons. She was imprisoned, and it took years before her conviction was overturned in 2003 after a second appeal.

Tragically, she later died in 2007 of alcohol poisoning, I think the death of her two boys, being blamed for it, being convicted and serving prison time was simply too much for her. It broke her and eventually took her life.

The case relied heavily on so called “expert” testimony and statistical arguments that were presented as near certain, but were later shown to be deeply flawed.

Crucial medical evidence, including signs of infection in one of the babies, had not been disclosed during the original trial. The statistical reasoning used to convict her was later discredited.

What matters here is this.

The case did not prove a specific alternative cause.

But it did show that systems we are told to trust can be wrong.

Not just slightly wrong, but catastrophically wrong.

When expert opinion goes unchallenged, when evidence is incomplete, and when institutions close ranks instead of asking difficult questions, the consequences can be devastating.

Sally contributed to a book written about her case titled Stolen Innocence.

That is why this case still resonates.

It is not about proving one theory or another.

It is about recognising the limits of certainty in complex medical situations, and the danger of blind trust.

We also talked more broadly about infant health, the importance of understanding individual differences, family history, and context. Not assuming one size fits all. Not assuming every child will respond the same way.

And towards the end, Hilary brought it back to responsibility.

Whatever your position on vaccines or any medical intervention, one thing is clear.

You have to do your own homework.

You have to ask questions. You have to understand your family history. You have to understand your child. And you have to take responsibility for the decisions you make.

Because the truth is, nobody cares about your child as much as you do.

No government department.

No pharmaceutical company.

No public health official.

No doctor.

That doesn’t mean you ignore everything.

It means you listen, you read, you question, you weigh things up, and then you make the most informed decision you can.

For me, this conversation wasn’t just about vaccines.

It was about courage.

It was about conscience.

It was about standing up for children and families when the system would rather they stayed quiet.

Hilary Butler is a remarkable woman. Fiery, sharp, compassionate, and utterly uncompromising when it comes to truth.

I came away from this conversation with huge respect for her, and also a sense of sadness. Because people like Hilary and Peter Butler have been raising these issues for decades, and still so many parents feel uninformed, unsupported, and alone when things go wrong.

But I also came away inspired.

Because this is what real legacy looks like.

Not fame.

Not status.

Not titles.

But the willingness to tell the truth, even when it costs you.

To defend the vulnerable.

To ask the questions others are too afraid to ask.

And to leave behind work that helps people think more clearly, act more courageously, and take responsibility for their own lives.

This was a powerful, personal, and deeply important conversation.

And I hope you listen with an open mind.

Much love

Doc Malik

Links -

https://www.beyondconformity.co.nz

https://talkingaboutthescience.com/studies/Every-Second-Child-PHONE.pdf

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