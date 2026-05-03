Covid Dissident Cardiologist Facing Career Ruin

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My Summer Retreats - Don’t Miss out

Do you feel like you need a real break this summer… not just time off, but time to reset?

To step away from the noise, slow things down, and actually feel present again.

To enjoy great food, beautiful surroundings, meaningful conversations, and space to properly switch off.

That’s exactly why I created these retreats.

26th to 28th June, Hertfordshire, England.

Spaces are limited, and the early bird offer ends at the end of April, so if you’re thinking about it, now’s the time.

What to expect

Over three days, this is what we’ll explore together:

• Yoga and gentle movement to ground your body

• A deeply restorative MELT class to release tension and pain

• A powerful sound bath to calm your nervous system

• A guided sauna experience to properly unwind

• Bespoke massages tailored to you, helping you truly switch off

• A nature walk and monastery visit to step away from the noise

• Firepit evenings with honest conversations and reflection

• Beautiful, nourishing meals made with care

• Open discussions around men’s and women’s health, the conversations we often avoid

And something a little different…

I’ll also be sharing a preview reading from my upcoming book, ideas and stories I’ve not yet released publicly.

Visit my website for more details and how to book

https://docmalik.com/events/connection-retreat-june/

Make a one off donation and support truly independent voices like Doc Malik

Dear reader and listener

This isn’t about the world famous cardiologists, at least within the COVID dissident community, such as Peter McCullough or Aseem Malhotra. No, this is about Dean Patterson, a quiet cardiologist, a softly spoken man despite his very large stature, who has never sought the limelight or fame.

Dean Patterson is a professional, articulate and measured man. He isn’t one for sensationalism, excitement or hyperbole. He is steady, solid and speaks factually. He graduated in 1993 from a South African medical school, and in 2006 found himself in Guernsey in the English Channel.

Dean was actually one of my earliest guests on the podcast, episode 36 to be precise in the summer of 2023. I’ve uploaded the podcast again because I’m sure most of you have not watched or listened to it. Back then, my audience was much smaller than it is now.

Dean was working up until this year for the Medical Specialists Group in Guernsey, which is essentially a doctor led organisation of specialist consultants that provides hospital level care on the island. It was set up in 1992 by a group of doctors who joined together to deliver specialist care locally, because in Guernsey it doesn’t work like the NHS in the UK. The group works in partnership with the States of Guernsey government, and under that contract most specialist care is free at the point of use for residents. It’s a hybrid model, publicly funded core services, but privately delivered by a partnership of consultants.

Dean was very happy in his job, very successful, and there was no blemish on his clinical record. But in 2021, certainly by the end of it, he was starting to have concerns about the COVID vaccine and the uptake in myocarditis that he was seeing. He didn’t go straight to social media or start doing interviews and podcasts. Instead, he contacted the medical director (who also happens to be his responsible officer to the GMC) Dr Peter Rabey, with his concerns.

It took six months for Dean to be able to see Dr Rabey and talk about his safety concerns. And what was the outcome of that meeting? Dean was told that it was unlikely there was a link between the vaccines and myocarditis and if Dean wished he could fill out yellow card forms. There was no other support or help offered. Dean was deeply saddened and felt very hopeless. He didn’t know what to do. He was seeing something that he thought his colleagues would be concerned about, but no one seemed to care and no one gave him any advice on what he should do.

So Dean tried to reach out to other doctors around the world to find out what was going on. He has made it very clear that he is not an anti vaxxer and is not against vaccines per se. That is his position. You know my position. I’m not for any vaccine. But Dean is simply raising concerns about the role of the COVID 19 vaccines and the potential link with myocarditis.

He pointed to a rise, a jump actually, a significant rise in myocarditis in Guernsey, rising from just five cases in 2020 to 25 cases in 2021 and then 22 in 2022. By 2023, it had dropped down to 11 as fewer vaccines were being given.

He went on national TV and said, “People think I must have come to this conclusion just like that, but I have not. It started as a gut instinct, not being quite happy, trying to speak to people, then hoping to prove myself wrong. I think the scientific debate has been stifled. People and doctors have been threatened and lost their jobs. I’ve had nursing staff at the hospital contact me and say they cannot speak out because of disciplinaries.”

Sadly, despite raising these concerns, going through cases and showing the potential link, Guernsey’s Health and Social Care Department and the MSG were quick to distance themselves from Dean Patterson and his views, insisting that vaccination far outweighed any possible side effects.

Going back to Dr Peter Rabey, what’s interesting is that this medical director was also one of the doctors leading the COVID campaign in Guernsey. Conflict of interest, perhaps?

So I reached out to him directly.

“I would be grateful if you would consider joining me on my podcast for an open and respectful conversation about your role during the COVID pandemic, including how differing medical opinions and questions around government messaging were handled.”

His response:

“Thank you for the invitation, but no; I wont be doing that.”

That was it. No discussion. No curiosity. Just a flat refusal.

In 2024 Dr Rabey and colleagues published a joint letter -

“WE WERE disappointed to see the extensive four pages of coverage given to Dr Dean Patterson’s views on Covid-19 vaccination in the Guernsey Press of 19 March.

It is unfortunate that public confidence in the safety of the vaccines is being undermined yet again in this way. And not just for Covid vaccination – since the article was published, a number of pregnant women have told our doctors they are reluctant to accept any of the vaccines that are normally given in pregnancy to protect them, their unborn child and the child in the early months of infancy.

Dr Patterson’s views on the Covid vaccine, although sincerely and passionately held, are not those of the majority of doctors and scientists in Guernsey and across the world.

There is clear and overwhelming support among doctors for the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, based on evidence from a huge amount of ongoing research.”

For full details see here - https://guernseypress.com/opinion/2024/05/15/covid-19-vaccine-is-safe-and-effective

In response to Dean’s concerns, the States of Guernsey finally commissioned an independent review by the Royal College of Physicians at the end of 2024 to investigate the claims. Dean tells me he was pleased when someone was delegated to do this. He was not in a great place mentally, feeling quite isolated and stressed, and many of us can relate to that.

I was certainly struggling at work when I felt like a pariah, the only one who could see the dystopian measures during COVID and the unethical and dangerous nature of the COVID vaccines. What was even more troubling was the blind, zombie like behaviour of my colleagues, who disregarded science and medical ethics because, ironically, they were “following the science”. My whole worldview was shattered, as was my respect and trust for much of the medical establishment and my colleagues. I don’t know if Dean felt the same way, maybe he did too.

Dean does wish he had kept a closer eye on the investigator, because he believes the investigation was not undertaken properly. The MSG concluded that the review found no evidence to support the level of clinical concerns raised by Dean Patterson. However, Dean says that the review was not handled properly. The cases were misallocated and there were errors in the way it was conducted.

Instead, the MSG state that, as a result of the review, concerns were raised about other issues. Further investigations were carried out by the MSG in the interest of patient safety. My understanding is that these concerns are down to GDPR and confidentiality issues, not anything else. The issue was apparently that he did not follow procedure.

The irony is that when Dean raised his concerns with the medical director and the hospital, at no point was he given any advice on how to be a whistleblower or how to collect evidence. If he had been, he would have been far more thorough. In hindsight, he realises that when you whistleblow, you are effectively a target. You need to treat the whole process like a legal case, establish evidence, and be rigorous and methodical in how you handle it.

Dean had never been a whistleblower before. He raised concerns and they weren’t heard, and he was not offered any kind of advice, mediation, or support. Instead, he was left to navigate it alone, only to later find that the very system he had trusted was now scrutinising his actions, not his concerns. The focus shifted away from what he was seeing in his patients to how he had gone about raising it.

And that is the real lesson here. It’s not enough to be right, or even to act in good faith. If you step outside the accepted narrative, the burden shifts onto you. The system doesn’t guide you, it tests you. And if you’re not prepared for that, it will find a way to catch you out.

In February 2026, Dean was suspended from practising for a year by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service and referred to the General Medical Council. This interim order is, apparently, so that patients are protected while the GMC investigates his fitness to practise.

Now remember, we are not talking about any patients being injured or harmed. We are talking about a doctor who was not supported when he raised concerns, and who is now being scrutinised for procedural issues.

This is exactly how they got me. I was expelled from my hospital where I had 80% of my private practice because I allegedly failed to notify the hospital that I had been referred to the GMC for investigation. I was only threatened with a referral and received no notification from the medical director of the other hospital of my referral or notification from the GMC that I was under investigation. In fact when I contacted the GMC and asked if I was being investigated they said no. You see they looked into my case and dismissed it. But that didn’t matter, the main hospital I worked out of could simply say I breached their procedures and expelled me with no appeal or recourse.

The same goes for Dean. The issues are that he has allegedly breached GDPR and social media guidelines. That’s it. They aren’t challenging him over his concerns about COVID vaccine harms, they never do. The medical authorities are going after him over procedure. And for this so called breach of procedure, not patient care, not patients being harmed, not the truth or veracity of his concerns about the COVID vaccine, he has been sacked from his job as a cardiologist in Guernsey, effectively making him unemployable on the island.

For 18 months, he will not be able to practise anywhere because of the MPTS ruling, which is incredibly harsh. It feels completely out of proportion and unreasonable. And then the GMC will take who knows how long to investigate and rule on the matter. As we know from past cases, the process is the punishment, and years may go by where Dean simply cannot earn a living, cannot treat patients, and even if he does eventually get cleared, the question is, will there be a job for him in his home of Guernsey?

And this is where the inconsistency, and frankly the hypocrisy, becomes impossible to ignore. There are documented cases of doctors being investigated by the GMC for serious clinical misconduct, even cases involving inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients, who were not immediately suspended and were allowed to continue practising while investigations were ongoing. Take the case of Justin Stebbing, a senior oncologist investigated over multiple concerns around patient care and consent. His case took years to conclude, and during that time he was not simply removed from practice at the outset. Only after a full tribunal process was a suspension imposed.

Contrast that with Dean Patterson. We are not talking about patient harm. We are not talking about unsafe clinical practice. We are talking about a doctor who raised concerns, concerns that may or may not be right, but concerns nonetheless, and is now facing suspension and effectively being shut out of his profession. It raises a very uncomfortable question: why is it that in some cases, doctors facing serious allegations are allowed to continue working while due process unfolds, yet in others, particularly where questions are raised about vaccines or public health policy, the response is swift, severe, and career ending?

When my mother had a heart attack two and a half years ago, Dean was on the end of the phone, day and night, whatever the time, offering advice and guidance. I will never be able to thank him enough. I’ve had many conversations with Dean over the last few years, and I can tell you he is an honest, decent doctor, just trying to do his best for his patients.

Dean laments the treatment of whistleblowers. He looks back at his own naivety, thinking that simply wanting to do the right thing would be acknowledged by his colleagues. He never once considered that he would be picked up on so harshly, or that his colleagues would try to find any excuse to destroy his career. He still can’t fathom it.

Last week Billy Ralph was in the dock in Ireland. In the coming months and years it will be Dean Patterson. Billy has been frank about the mental toll it has taken on him, and yes he did try and take his life. Dean isn’t suicidal but I can tell you, what they have done to him has almost broken him. COVID may be yesterday’s news, but the ramifications of it continue to this day.

And this is the part no one wants to talk about.

You can support Dean’s legal fund by making a donation below.

Much love

Doc Malik

Links -

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