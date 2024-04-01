HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS
About this episode -
Efrat Fenigson is an israeli podcaster. Like me she had to leave her profession, simply because she held minority views and/or beliefs that went against the state sanctioned narrative.
Efrat invited me on to her podcast "You're The Voice" about 4 months ago.
Efrat describes this conversation as follows -
This episode is an emotional, yet fun conversation between two friends about the meaning and essence of life, more than it is a ‘podcast episode’.
We are friends, siblings from another mother. It's always interesting being the guest on someone elses show.
I hope you enjoy this episode, and please do let me know your thoughts in the comments section.
Much love Ahmad
Links -
Twitter: https://twitter.com/efenigson
Telegram: https://t.me/efenigson
Podcast: https://linktr.ee/yourethevoice
All other links: https://linktr.ee/efenigson
Links to this podcast episode
Bonus Episode - My Chat With Efrat Fenigson On "You're The Voice" Podcast