318 – Behind the Curtain: Legatum, ARC, and the Theatre of Control

WARNING

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

HEALTH - FREEDOM - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero Paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

Thank you, Umara and Judea

Give a gift subscription

About this Episode -

Podcast Summary – Part 1: Ursula Edgington

In this conversation, I sat down with Ursula Edgington to pull apart the deeper story behind the ARC conference and its wider web, especially its ties to the Legatum Empire. Ursula doesn’t hold back, and frankly, it’s refreshing. We talked about what feels like a political coup unfolding in real time, the hijacking of public frustration, and how private equity and so-called impact investing are reshaping everything from healthcare to education.

The term “philanthropy” gets thrown around a lot, but what does it really mean when those same philanthropic entities control the media, academia, and public services? From the Luminos Fund’s role in education during crisis, to the Freedom Fund’s mission to end modern slavery, we questioned how much of it is genuine help, and how much of it is data-harvesting and narrative control.

Ursula was especially sharp on educational metrics and the gamification of learning—raising deep concerns about manipulation, digital IDs, and children being turned into products. She also unpacked how the Legatum Institute and its affiliates influence academic institutions, media, and politics with surgical precision.

Underlying it all was this idea: trust is being eroded. Whether it's in healthcare, education, or even our democracy, everything is being scaled, quantified, and sold. As Ursula put it, "They become a product, right?" And that's the crux. Citizens are no longer participants, but units in a machine run by made men and manufactured consent.

Podcast Summary – Part 2: Michael Ginsburg

In part two, I was joined by Michael Ginsburg, and we continued peeling back the layers of ARC, Legatum, and the forces scripting today’s public narratives. We explored how ARC operates more like a high-level PR firm than a genuine political movement—and how Jordan Peterson’s involvement fits into this theatre of influence.

Michael and I broke down the real role of these keynotes and big conferences. It’s not about who’s in the room—it’s about who’s watching online, how they're being primed, and what emotions are being triggered. These events are scripted, produced, and timed for maximum effect. "It’s all a show," as Michael said.

We dug into the evangelical undercurrent running through ARC and how religious language is used to moralize political agendas. And we didn’t shy away from the climate narratives, the tech hypocrisy, or the performative concern of so-called thought leaders who rarely engage with the real issues.

The key takeaway? We’re dealing with something way more complex than a political movement or a think tank. This is coordinated influence—across media, religion, academia, and tech—designed to engineer public perception and suppress real autonomy.

If part one was about exposing the structural scaffolding of influence, part two was about seeing the actors, the scriptwriters, and the audience manipulation in real time.

I hope you enjoy it.

Much love

Doc x

Links -

Remember: following the podcast and leaving a 5-star review makes a massive difference. It helps:

✅ Boost Visibility – Podcasts with more follows and high ratings rank higher on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, making them easier for new listeners to discover.

✅ Support Independent Creators – This podcast is a passion project, not backed by corporations. Your support helps keep it growing.

✅ Attract More Guests & Opportunities – High engagement makes it easier to bring on bigger, more influential guests.

✅ Strengthen the Community – More listeners mean more discussions, shared learning, and a stronger movement.

✅ Encourage More Content – Your support fuels motivation to keep producing high-quality episodes and bonus content.

Leaving a 5-star review takes just 30 seconds, and following ensures you never miss an episode. Can I count on you to do both now?

“The evil that is in the world always comes of ignorance, and good intentions may do as much harm as malevolence, if they lack understanding. On the whole, men are more good than bad; that, however, isn’t the real point. But they are more or less ignorant, and it is this that we call vice or virtue; the most incorrigible vice being that of an ignorance that fancies it knows everything and therefore claims for itself the right to kill. The soul of the murderer is blind; and there can be no true goodness nor true love without the utmost clear-sightedness.”

―Albert Camus

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distill all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website to see what they offer.

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

And please if you can, leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast x

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Apple podcast

Rumble