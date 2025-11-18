Bonus Episode - There Was Never Any Informed Consent and There Still Is None

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

This piece has been inspired by the work of Elizabeth Hart, who has campaigned for years on pet vaccines, childhood vaccines, and the fundamentals of informed consent. You can find her Substack at elizabethhart.substack.com and her website at vaccinationispolitical.net. A letter she shared with me that she sent to Professor Angus Dalgleish prompted me to record and write this piece.

Dear readers and listeners

So what do I mean by saying there has never been any informed consent? In this statement there are two words, informed and consent. To give your consent you need all the information. Not selected information, not curated narratives, not slogans and PR. You need every relevant fact, the benefits and the risks, the pros and the cons, the uncertainties, the alternatives, and the option to decline completely. Informed consent also means you have time to think, time to ask questions, and the freedom to choose without pressure, coercion, manipulation, punishment or consequence. Your decision must be respected without judgment, without threats, and without any form of behavioural control.

And this lack of informed consent applies to almost everything the government and the authorities do today. The legislations they pass, the policies they promote, the programmes they roll out, there is no informed consent. And if you look at COVID and the so called plandemic, we were never given true information, a real risk benefit ratio, or the actual science behind any of the measures that were imposed on us.

There was no honest data about lockdowns, certainly no acknowledgement of the harms of lockdowns, no risk benefit analysis comparing lives supposedly saved with the lives destroyed, the economy crushed, the businesses permanently shut down for no health benefit whatsoever, or the fact that the mental health and education of an entire generation of children would be ruined. And that is only the beginning. There was no real science presented to justify masking, social distancing, mandates or the genetic bioweapon that was the mRNA jab.

There was, however, plenty of behavioural manipulation and nudge nudge coercion, propaganda and fear porn, all designed to make us comply with their dictates.

And we still do not have informed consent. Just look at digital ID, central bank digital currencies, fifteen minute cities, net zero, and the broader carbon and climate change agenda. At no point have we been given clear honest information about any of this. It is all wrapped up in slogans and soundbites manufactured by PR companies working for large corporations, philanthropists, billionaires and the banking elite who have subverted our governments completely. And in truth, these governments have always served other masters, not the people.

What about all the research to prove man made climate change and the impending planetary death, or the experts rolled out to lecture us on pandemics? Well, as far as I am concerned, academics are whores to the money men. They have sold their soul and any remaining scientific integrity for the next research grant, paper publication, world tour or book promotion.

So today, folks, I would argue that not only have we not been given informed consent, the authorities have never even attempted to obtain it. They do not want an informed public. They want compliance. And to do that they need to keep us in the dark. They need to keep us in ignorance.

The most disappointing part of all of this is my former medical profession. As was highlighted in my conversation with the late lawyer Anna de Buisseret before she passed away, there has never been any real teaching in medical schools about the legality and the process of obtaining informed consent. You only need to look at what happened during COVID.

Take Professor Angus Dalgleish for example. He wrote an article in the Daily Mail in 2021 promoting vaccine uptake among young people under his name. It was a complete disaster if you ask me. He was presented as a vaccine expert, yet Gus is not a vaccine expert. His work is in cancers and cancer vaccines, (none of which have ever worked as far as I know by the way.) And he told me on my podcast that he did not know much about the childhood vaccines, so how could he be presented as an expert on vaccines? And he certainly was not an expert on COVID 19 injections in July 2021, because they had been rushed out with no idea of the long term consequences.

Actually let me correct myself, if anything, by then the truth was already showing that they were harmful. And if you go back to early mRNA studies it was all there to see, these were unsafe products. So Gus, was not in fact, qualified to promote these genetic interventions. So why did he? Remember when people were told that two doses would classify them as fully vaccinated, but then that changed. Then came along the boosters, then regular boosters, then constant updating. It was all coercion, plain and simple. Shifting sands, shifting goalposts.

Angus Dalgleish said openly again on my podcast that he wrote that piece under coercion and that the piece itself was coercive. Just think about that. Where is the outrage? Why is this not front page news? And it was coercion. The personal circumstances of young people were dismissed. It became a blanket instruction to submit to the injection, ultimate peer pressure.

Anyone who took the COVID 19 jab under this misinformation or under the pressure from so called experts did not give valid voluntary informed consent. If people accepted the injection so that they could travel or work or simply live a relatively normal life, that was not informed consent.

And it was not just Gus. There were many others, including Aseem Malhotra, Dr John Campbell (the nurse), Robert Clancy in Australia, and a whole roster of celebrity doctors and celebrities. What possessed them to take such aggressive positions promoting genetic products that they barely understood? That still has not been explained. What motivated them? Who tapped them on the shoulder? How much money was involved?

And let me say this clearly. If you pushed the jab, and if even today you continue to promote the childhood vaccines, that should disqualify you from any so called leadership role in this so called freedom movement. You cannot lead a movement for truth and autonomy while still defending the very products and systems that stripped people of their consent in the first place.

And now after millions, if not billions of needles have been driven into arms, they turn around and say maybe there was a mistake. Well, it is too late. If doctors and vaccinators had challenged the authorities rather than collaborating with them to pressure, coerce and manipulate people into these injections, the entire facade would have collapsed. But they did not. And that is the massive scandal that Elizabeth Hart and I have been shouting about for years. The scandal that must be exposed.

The medical profession failed to protect the public from a mass population assault delivered via needles and their contents. They carried out the act. They pierced the skin. There was no valid consent for the COVID nineteen injections. It is impossible to obtain valid consent from people who are under pressure, coercion, manipulation or mandates. Never mind the fact that they were never told the true science or the true contents of the syringe.

There was massive behavioural manipulation and propaganda, and that makes any so called consent null and void.

And we are seeing the same playbook again today with digital ID, central bank digital currencies, the net zero agenda, agenda twenty thirty, the WEF goals and fifteen minute cities. None of this has been properly discussed. None of us have been properly informed, yet all of us are being coerced into complying.

This is a scandal and people need to understand it, recognise it and stand up and say no.

The whole system is built on a house of cards. If we the people at the bottom of the pyramid of control simply withheld our consent, the entire structure would collapse. The truth is we the people have always held the power. But decades, if not centuries, of conditioning, propaganda and cultural training have blinded us to that reality. We have been taught to obey, to comply, to trust authority without question, to fear standing out, to silence our instincts. This conditioning has made us pliable and compliant, even though the only thing we ever needed to do was say no. Once people see through the programming, the spell breaks. It really is that simple.

Much love

Doc Malik

The Letter that Elizabeth sent to Gus

Gus, this is very important, the obligation for medical practitioners to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for interventions, including vaccination.

During your medical training, were you given instruction on ‘informed consent’?

I’ve listened to Ahmad Malik talking about this with Sam White and Anna de Buiserret, and it seems to me medical practitioners know little or nothing about valid voluntary informed consent, certainly as it pertains to vaccination.

This brings me to your article on the Daily Mail in July 2021: What every young person who fears the jab MUST be told: Vaccine expert ANGUS DALGLEISH dismantles beliefs that have seen rates stall among the 18-30s.

Just looking at the title alone, there is so much to unpack there. You’re presented as a ‘vaccine expert’ - but you’re not Gus, you nor anyone else could be legitimately described as an ‘expert’ in COVID-19 vaccines in July 2021, because they’d been rushed out with no idea of the long term consequences of these interventions. which were subsequently said to not even ‘prevent infection nor transmission’... You were not actually qualified to promote information on these interventions, because what did you really know about them?

People had been told two doses would classify them as ‘fully vaccinated’...and then they weren’t...with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla already predicting in April 2021 that there would be annual COVID-19 revaccination, so people were being set up for a repeat vaccine market, as I’ve raised in my recent substack post:

That Daily Mail article that was imposed upon young people under your name, it’s a disaster! It’s a travesty to consider in regard to doctors’ personal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent. Under your name, a blanket call was made upon young people to submit to a highly questionable medical intervention, which I argue was not of personal physical benefit to them. The personal circumstances of all these young people were discounted, it was just a general order to submit to vaccination...it was coercion...

Anyone who submitted to COVID-19 vaccination under mis/disinformation from ‘vaccine experts’, under coercion, did not give their valid voluntary informed consent for the intervention.

And it’s not just you in the frame Gus, there were loads of others, including Aseem Malhotra, John Campbell, Robert Clancy in Australia, and myriad ‘celebrity doctors’, etc. What on earth possessed you all to undertake this aggressive action to press vaccine products which you didn’t actually know much about at all?! That has still not been made clear - what was the motivation, who tapped you on the shoulder?

Ok, here you are now calling out what happened, after millions/billions of needles have been stuck in arms...

This must be properly exposed Gus, what the hell was going on?

If the doctors and other vaccinators had properly challenged ‘the authorities’ about ‘Covid’, if they had refused to collaborate with pressuring, coercing, and manipulating and mandating people to submit to the injections, this thing would have been stopped in its tracks.

But they didn’t! They went along with it. This is the massive scandal that must be exposed, the failure of the medical profession to protect the public from this mass population assault via needles and the contents, they actually carried out the deed, pierced the skin.

This is the most ginormous scandal...there is no valid consent for COVID-19 vaccination, it’s impossible for vaccinators to obtain valid consent from people who are under pressure, coercion, manipulation and even mandates to comply.

Elizabeth

