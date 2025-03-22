314 - Matt Landman: What Are They Doing To Our Skies?

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

HEALTH - FREEDOM - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero Paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

Thank you, Jock and Rich ML

About this Guest -

Matt Landman is a dedicated activist, filmmaker, and speaker at the forefront of raising awareness about geoengineering, chemtrails, and the dangers of 5G. Through grassroots activism, interviews, and international summits, he has become a leading voice in the fight against atmospheric aerosol injections, weather modification programs, and corporate deception.

As the creator of FrankenSkies, a groundbreaking documentary exposing geoengineering, Matt continues to challenge the mainstream narrative. He has organized conferences, protests, and community events to educate the public on these urgent issues. His activism extends to fighting the rollout of 5G, helping local communities resist this untested and potentially harmful technology.

Currently, Matt is working on FrankenSkies 2: Climate Chains, a sequel that uncovers the manufactured climate crisis and its ties to weather manipulation, smart technology, and media control. He is also leading the charge against harmful electromagnetic frequencies through SPERO Protection Clothing, providing EMF-shielded apparel to safeguard human health. Relentless in his pursuit of truth, Matt is committed to exposing the lies in our skies and empowering individuals to take action.

About this Episode -

In this episode, I sit down with activist and filmmaker Matt Landman to dive into some of the most pressing issues of our time. We discuss the stark generational differences in how childhood has changed. For example, kids today are glued to screens while we grew up outdoors. Matt shares his journey of awakening to weather engineering and the making of Franken Skies, his powerful documentary exposing geoengineering.

We explore the dangers of chemtrails, the health risks of aluminium exposure, and the broader environmental impact of chemical spraying. Matt also breaks down the hidden risks of 5G technology, the myths surrounding EMF protection, and the political tactics used to control public perception.

Throughout our conversation, we emphasise the power of knowledge, the importance of community, and the urgent need for activism, especially as the UK experiences a growing awakening to these issues. We connect the dots between technology, health, and environmental manipulation, urging listeners to take action and reclaim their sovereignty.

Join us for a thought-provoking discussion that challenges mainstream narratives and encourages personal responsibility in the fight for truth and freedom.

Give a gift subscription

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Much love, as always.

Doc x

Links -

www.FrankenSkies.com

www.SperoGear.com

www.ActualActivists.com

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also (Christmas) GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distil all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website to see what they offer.

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

And please if you can, leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast x

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Private Rumble Link to this podcast episode below