305 - Heather Hudson: Vaccine Injuries, mRNA Risks & The Battle for Informed Consent

About this Episode -

In this deeply personal conversation, I sit down with Heather Hudson to discuss the devastating health struggles her son, Cody, faced after receiving the COVID-19 “vaccine” bioweapons. Heather shares how Cody suffered strokes, developed a severe blood clotting disorder, and how their family was repeatedly dismissed by medical professionals. We explore the lack of informed consent, the coercion young people faced, and the potential dangers of mRNA technology and lipid nanoparticles.

Heather also discusses her advocacy work, including Cody’s Law, which aims to ensure immediate medical care for vaccine-injured individuals. We touch on government accountability, the historical context of bioweapons research, and the urgent need for medical transparency. This conversation is a wake-up call about the risks of blind trust in public health policies and the ethical failures that have left so many families without answers or support.

I would like to thank Margaret Anna Alice for introducing me to Heather and the plight of her son Cody. You can watch the original recitation of Lament of the Vaxx-Injured by Cody on Margaret’s substack here.

I also urge you to read and follow Heather’s substack here. The piece in the podcast titled The Billion Dollar Baby And the Billion Dollar Question: The Money Trail in the Pandemic mRNA "Vaccines” can be read here.

Cody before his mRNA shot injury

Cody before his mRNA shot injury

Cody before his mRNA shot injury

Cody in wheelchair with walking stick post mRNA shots

Please see the following link to Cody's Law, including the emails to write to the Senators -

To help break the cycle of abuse of the vaccine-injured who were abandoned by all medical programs and marginalized by society, left for dead and left disabled, Please write the below senators today asking them to co-sponsor and support Cody's Law.

Cody’s Law is the first law in the country to provide severely vaccine-injured citizens urgent medical care at the time of injury, just like it is done for cancer patients through Medicare and Medicaid and just like it is done for Covid-19 infected through Medicare and Medicaid.

Cody’s law is filed by Florida representatives but needs a Florida Senator to co-sponsor the law to make it into the legislative process. We have Nine days as of this writing (until February 28th) for a Florida Co-sponsor to “carry” this bill. Please write them and ask them to sponsor Cody’s Law. We need public outcry from every state in the Nation!

Berman.Lori.web@flsenate.gov

Brodeur.Jason.web@flsenate.gov

Burton.Colleen.web@flsenate.gov

Collins.Jay.web@flsenate.gov

Davis.Tracie.web@flsenate.gov

Grall.Erin.web@flsenate.gov

Harrell.Gayle.web@flsenate.govI

Garcia.Ileana.web@flsenate.gov

Hooper.Ed.web@flsenate.gov

Thomas.Leek.web@flswnate.gov

McClain.Stan.web@flsenate.gov

Osgood.Rosalind.web@flsenate.gov

Passidomo.Kathleen.web@flsenate.gov

Pizzo.Jason.web@flsenate.gov

Barbara.Sharief.web@flsenate.gov

Simon.Corey.web@flsenate.gov

Trumbull.Jay.web@flsenate.gov

Wright.Tom.web@flsenate.gov

Yarborough.Clay.web@flsenate.gov

Please also ask Governor DeSantis to support Cody’s Law:

governorron.desantis@eog.myflorida.com

@GovRonDeSantis on X

Much love, as always.

Doc x

Links

