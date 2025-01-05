278 - Dr Jane Ruby Is On Fire

WARNING

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

HEALTH - FREEDOM - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH - BECOME A PAID MEMBER TODAY

Zero Corporate Sponsors - 100% supported by the People - Working For The People

The UK’s best podcast ;)

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

About this guest -

Dr Jane Ruby holds two doctorates, one in Psychology and another in Education, along with two master’s degrees in Advanced Practice Nursing and Health Economics and International Pharmacoeconomics. With over 20 years of experience in human research and regulatory drug approval processes with the FDA, Dr Ruby has played a key role in launching globally recognised pharmaceutical compounds and is published in PubMed.

A former university nursing professor, Dr Ruby’s expertise spans various fields, including biochemistry, toxicology, pharmacology, and health economics. Her academic foundation includes coursework at the University of Rochester's medical and graduate nursing schools. She is also an outspoken advocate for informed consent and ethical standards in medical research.

Malone vs Ruby -

I didn’t know about Jane Ruby until the infamous podcast I did with Dr Robert Malone (He said it was one of the hardest interviews he had done in the last few years). You can find links to it here. Dr Malone mentioned Ruby in a not so flattering way and I felt compelled to find out who she was.

Dr Robert Malone has been at the centre of several high-profile defamation lawsuits, including a $25 million suit against Dr Jane Ruby filed in October 2022. The case, widely criticised as an attempt to suppress dissent and intimidate Dr Ruby, involved claims that failed to meet the legal threshold for defamation. After several rounds of filings and responses, including Malone amending his complaint in June 2023, the judge dismissed the case in December 2023, citing insufficient grounds and reinforcing the importance of free speech protections.

This dismissal followed a September 2023 ruling in Malone’s $50 million defamation case against The Washington Post, where the judge similarly rejected his claims and warned against further frivolous lawsuits. Dr Ruby was not the only target of Malone's legal actions—he also filed a lawsuit against Dr Peter Breggin, another outspoken critic, under similar accusations. However, like the Ruby and Washington Post cases, Malone v. Breggin was also dismissed, underscoring a pattern of failed legal efforts to silence critics. These cases collectively highlight ongoing tensions between public figures, free speech, and the pursuit of medical truth.

You can read mnore about the legal case here if you are intrested.

About this episode -

In this relaxed and candid conversation, I sat down with Jane, a seasoned health advocate and former Trump administration insider, to discuss the intersection of politics, health freedom, and personal experiences. Ruby opened up about her legal battles, her scepticism toward political figures, including Trump, and her deep concerns about the expansion of mRNA technology. We explored the alarming connections between COVID-19 “vaccines’ AKA bioweapon clot death shots and health impacts, particularly miscarriages and the degradation of placentas in vaccinated women, while also diving into broader societal issues like bodily autonomy and medical ethics.

Ruby shared her thoughts on the global health movement, the presence of graphene oxide in some vaccines, and the manipulation of public narratives around vaccine safety. The conversation shifted between her personal health journey, the ethical challenges within the medical community, and the complex dynamics of global conflicts. Through it all, Ruby emphasises the importance of love, truth, and informed action in combating what she sees as a multi-pronged attack on humanity’s health and freedom.

Much love, as always.

Ahmad x

Links

Website: https://drjaneruby.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby

Twitter/X: https://x.com/realdrjaneruby

Substack: https://x.com/RealDrJaneRuby

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also (Christmas) GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distil all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website to see what they offer.

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

And please if you can, leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast x

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Apple podcast

Rumble