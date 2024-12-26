275 - Kangaroo Courts and Medical Injustice: The Fight of Dr My Le Trinh - December Bonus Livestream

WARNING

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

HEALTH - FREEDOM - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH - BECOME A PAID MEMBER TODAY

Zero Corporate Sponsors - 100% supported by the People - Working For The People

The UK’s best podcast ;)

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

About this guest -

Dr My Le Trinh’s story is a profound journey of resilience, beginning with her traumatic childhood under the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia (The Killing Fields). She shared the harrowing experiences of losing her mother to the regime, fleeing to Vietnam, and growing up without her parents. Her eventual refugee journey to Australia came with its own set of challenges, including cultural adaptation, racism, and working for her extended family by sewing every spare minute she had while also pursuing an education (effectively a sweat shop). My Le was denied a childhood. Against all odds, she forged a path to becoming a successful doctor, embodying the determination to break cycles of trauma for herself and her family.

My Le when she was 12 years old arriving in Australia, according to My Le, not very developed, neglected and poor nutrition. She also doesn’t have many photos as a child, because “no one cared.”

My Le at her medical graduation

About this episode -

In this bonus livestream episode, we expose the completely unfair and corrupt system that Dr My Le Trinh faced in her legal battles over her treatment choices as a doctor treating patients with “Covid.” Her story is a powerful example of how the medical regulatory process can be weaponised against practitioners who challenge the mainstream medical and government narratives. From biased tribunals to questionable expert witnesses and anonymous complaints from a mysterious "John Smith," the system seemed determined to silence her from the very start.

Further to my last podcast with My Le in episode 263, she has just spent four gruelling days in court. This episode covers the latest developments in her battle, including the immense pressure she endured and the support she received from her close friend, Rosemary Marshall—also known as the Angry Grandmother—who appeared on the show in episode 193 and joins us again in this special bonus episode.

My Le described the emotional toll of being dragged through a process designed to intimidate and exhaust. The tribunal was more of a kangaroo court than a fair hearing, with deliberate delays and tactics aimed at breaking her spirit. Representing herself without the legal support she deserved only added to the pressure. My Le has had to sack her legal team due to their hindering her case. I argue that battling the medical authorities in “their” tribunals is akin to entering a boxing ring with both hands tied behind your back and blindfolded for good measure. My Le agrees, and as Dr Billy “Big Balls” Bays stated in his conversation with me in episode 268, “Tribunals are where doctors go to die, literally.”

My Le’s experience resonates with similar battles across the globe. Billy Bay’s recent win against AHPRA is a beacon of hope for practitioners like My Le, showing that persistence and courage can sometimes overturn injustice. Meanwhile, Dr Sarah Myhill (https://docmalik.substack.com/p/taking-on-the-general-medical-council?r=2gr6ev) continues her fight against the GMC to have her suspension lifted, facing the same systemic corruption and double standards. These cases reveal a troubling pattern: regulatory bodies are not just failing to protect patients but are actively targeting doctors who think independently and prioritise their patients over rigid, often politically influenced guidelines and protocols.

If you think I am being overly dramatic, please check out my recent podcast with Dr Bruce Dooley in episode 270, who uncovers the centralised nature of medical licensing boards worldwide and their inherent corruption. His findings highlight how these boards operate in a tightly controlled centralised environment, often influenced by powerful interests that undermine transparency and accountability. This reinforces the notion that the problems My Le, Billy Bay, and Sarah Myhill face are not isolated incidents but part of a global issue within medical regulation. I put the case that Big Pharma, Globocrop, and other malign forces have captured ALL medical regulatory bodies (licensing boards).

The challenges My Le faced mirror a global crisis in medical regulation. These battles, alongside insights from Bruce Dooley, reveal a deeply entrenched system that stifles dissent and punishes integrity. How can doctors practice Primum non nocere, “First, do no harm”? When medical boards force doctors to practice Primum, Medicam Licentiam Meam Nocere Noli, “First, do no harm to my medical license?”

My Le, Billy Bay, and Sarah Myhill stand on the frontlines of a fight that affects every medical professional and every patient who depends on a fair, ethical healthcare system. After all, how can you ever trust any doctor is giving you advice and recommendations based on the best available evidence for YOUR individual best interest and NOT, in fact, what will protect their licence, reputation, income, mortgage, private school fees and holidays?

I argue that in today's world, you can’t.

Much love, as always. I hope you all had a nice Christmas. We did.

Ahmad x

Links

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/14niKRniG4/?mibextid=WC7FNe

https://x.com/myletrinh123

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also (Christmas) GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distil all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website to see what they offer.

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

And please if you can, leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast x

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Apple podcast

Rumble