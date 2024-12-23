274 - William Philip: Christianity, Covid And Christ

WARNING

William Philip is the Minister of the Tron Church in Glasgow, a position he has held since August 2004. Prior to this, he served as Director of Ministry with The Proclamation Trust in London, where he oversaw a diverse range of ministerial programs, taught on the Cornhill Training Course, and facilitated conferences aimed at supporting and equipping church leaders.

William’s path to ministry followed an accomplished medical career. He studied medicine at Aberdeen University and trained as a cardiologist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before transitioning into full-time ministry. His earlier ministry experience includes roles in Aberdeen prior to his ordination.

William is married to Rebecca, and together they have two daughters. His journey reflects a commitment to both spiritual leadership and personal faith, drawing from a rich background in medicine and ministry to serve his congregation and beyond.

William and I delve into the intersection of medicine, faith, and the human condition in this thought-provoking conversation.

We discuss William’s transition from a medical career to ministry, reflecting on how medicine can sometimes resemble a cult—where questioning the norm is discouraged, and professionalism often takes a backseat. Our exploration of faith critiques organised religion, with William championing the core Christian values of hope, love, and grace.

COVID-19 revealed vulnerabilities within both organised religion and the medical profession, highlighting the dangers of groupthink and the arrogance of unchecked authority in both fields. We emphasise the importance of dissent and personal responsibility to navigate these challenges.

Sadly, too many doctors and members of the religious priestly class (all religions, not just Christianity) worshipped in front of the Holy Vaccine.

Throughout, we share insights on living without fear—grounded in faith, truth, and a commitment to fostering hope in an increasingly uncertain world. This episode is a call to return to values that uphold the dignity of life while promoting integrity in both medicine and ministry. Is it too late for the medical profession and priestly class? I honestly don’t know.

This is my last podcast before Christmas. I wish you all a beautiful Christmas with family and loved ones wherever you are, with lots of amazing food. And if you are spending it alone, I pray you are happy and know that you are loved.

Much love, as always.

Ahmad x

https://www.tron.church

