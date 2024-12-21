273 - James Freeman (Part 2): Exposing EU Politics and Embracing Personal Integrity

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik , and I get £20 for every distiller sold. Plus, add the code MALIK at checkout to receive 2 years of carbon filters free! CLICK HERE to visit the website and explore the products. Any purchase made through the link will automatically be tagged to my affiliate code. WARNING

About this guest -

James Freeman's professional journey is quite dynamic. He began his career in the Office for National Statistics (ONS), where he worked with data and government statistics. His trajectory took a significant turn when he successfully campaigned for a seat as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) representing the Brexit Party, engaging directly with EU politics and issues of sovereignty and democracy.

After his tenure in politics, James transitioned into media, hosting a busy and well-regarded show on TNT Radio, where he discussed politics, current affairs, and cultural topics. Earlier this year, however, TNT Radio closed its operations, marking another turning point in James' career.

This background highlights his experience across statistics, governance, politics, and independent journalism, showcasing a commitment to both public service and critical discussion of societal issues.

About this episode -

In this second part of our conversation James and I explore the gritty realities of EU politics, including its opaque structures, lobbying influence, and the ethical tightrope politicians often walk. We unpack the illusion of democracy in the European Parliament, reflect on Brexit’s unfulfilled promises, and discuss the challenges of local governance under centralised control.

James shares insights from his politically charged trip to Kashmir, where staged narratives highlighted the moral dilemmas of political optics. Together, we also discuss the broader collapse of trust in institutions, the fight for integrity in new media, and how embracing community, independence, and self-discovery can lead to resilience and hope.

