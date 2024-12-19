271 - Estrogen and Breast Cancer: Wendy Sellen's Guide to Prevention and Hormonal Balance

WARNING

About this guest -

Wendy Sellen is experienced in breast health and hormone balance, with a focus on breast thermography. She founded The Pink Bow Company and Protect the Tee Tees Foundation, organisations dedicated to breast cancer prevention and education. Wendy also co-founded the Women’s Academy of Breast Thermography and Pink Image Breast Thermography Clinic, where she works as a consultant and analyst.

As an author, Wendy has written books such as Breast Cancer Boot Camp and The Breast Thermography Revolution, promoting non-invasive prevention strategies. She created the first estrogen-free breast health clinic, integrating holistic methods and hormone balance to address women's health concerns.

With a Doctorate in Acupuncture, a Master’s in Oriental Medicine, and over a decade of research under Dr. William Hobbins, Wendy combines extensive expertise and practical solutions to help women minimise breast cancer risk and improve their overall well-being.

About this episode -

In this conversation with Wendy, we explored health, hormones, and the challenges of modern medicine. Wendy spoke passionately about the importance of understanding breast health and hormonal balance, emphasising the role of thermography as a valuable tool in detecting and preventing breast cancer.

She shared insights into how environmental estrogens—xenoestrogens and phytoestrogens—are disrupting hormones and contributing to conditions like early puberty, infertility, and cancer. Wendy also critiqued the legacy of Rockefeller's medicine and the dangers of synthetic vitamins while advocating for nutrition and natural approaches to health.

We discussed the rise of hormone-related imbalances, the impacts of environmental toxins, and how addressing root causes can prevent diseases like breast cancer. Wendy believes in empowering people with knowledge, rejecting one-size-fits-all medical solutions, and encouraging thoughtful, individualised care.

The conversation is a reminder of the importance of love, connection and challenging mainstream health narratives to create a healthier, more informed future.

Links

Estrogen Free® Lifestyle: List of estrogen to avoid https://www.estrogen-free.com/the-diet

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/estrogenfree/

Dr. Wendy’s courses - https://www.estrogenfreecourses.com/

Dr. Wendy Substack @theestrogendoc

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/WomensAcademyBreastThermography

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmW1uQt-iR66onP4qZsUjdA

X - https://twitter.com/thebreastdoc

Books:

“The Breast Thermography Revolution: Bootcamp for an Estrogen Free® Life”

https://a.co/d/fXj9S9i

“Soy Boys: The Rise in Low Testosterone & the Feminization of Men Due to Phytoestrogens”

https://a.co/d/05FXs7B

Soy Boys Audio book 25% Discount code: Soyboy

https://bookstore.ebookit.com/bookstore/soy-boys/etzxty

“The Booby Trap: Estrogen makes you crazy, fat, old & triggers breast cancer”

https://a.co/d/hmi3fyG

Businesses

Hormone Consults and Breast Thermography with Dr. Wendy - www.mypinkimage.com

Non-profit The Pink Bow Breast Thermography Research and Education - www.thepinkbowcompany.com

Blogs and non-profit shop - www.abreastboutique.com

Women’s Academy of Breast Thermography -

www.womensacademyofbreastthermography.com

