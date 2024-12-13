268 - Dr William Bay’s Historic Victory Over AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency)

WARNING

About this guest -

(The Suspended) Dr William “Billy” Bay is the founder of Queensland Peoples’ Protest, advocating for informed consent and freedom of speech in Australia.

Since 17 August 2022, Billy’s medical licence has been suspended by AHPRA for allegedly endangering public safety by speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Today, he won a landmark historic Supreme Court case against AHPRA, defending freedom of speech and the doctor-patient relationship.

Before his suspension, Billy worked as a GP Registrar in North Brisbane and as a medical administrator at Princess Alexandra Hospital. Earlier roles include English Editor for the Korean Government and Visiting Professor of English.

An award-winning chess player, cellist, and Bitcoin trader, Billy has also practised Vipassana meditation and lived as a monk before embracing Christianity in 2022. He describes himself as a patriotic, uncensored Christian Australian, unafraid of controversy.

About this episode -

In this podcast exclusive first interview since Billy’s win today against APHRA, Billy shares his extraordinary journey as a trainee GP in Queensland, Australia, during the height of the COVID plandemic. I asked Billy about his background, training, and what made him raise awareness about medical censorship, informed consent, freedom of speech and the harms associated with the COVID experimental gene shots. Ultimately, his political stunts brought down the wrath of the medical regulatory authorities.

In 2022, Billy disrupted the Australian Medical Association (AMA) National Conference with a live-streamed protest. He accused then-Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly of misleading the public and manipulating doctors. During the event, Billy urged medical professionals to side with Australians and stop administering vaccines he claimed were causing harm. Security escorted him out as he declared, “All GPs and doctors in Australia are on notice by the people of Queensland,” identifying his actions as part of the Queensland People’s Protest.

Please watch the video below. It takes serious balls to do what Billy did. It’s also interesting, disappointing, and yet very predictable to see the reaction of the (facemask-wearing sheeple) doctors to Billy’s plea for medical ethics to be upheld and common sense to prevail.

Professor Anne Tonkin, who was Chair of the Medical Board of Australia at the time (she stepped down quietly, interestingly only a few days ago), was present at the AMA conference and discussed with AMA Chair, Associate Professor Julian Rait, about making a complaint to the Medical Board about Billy’s conduct.

AHPRA and the Board claimed that the urgency of the pandemic required them to quickly suspend Billy to prevent him from continuing to influence others and create “mistrust of vaccinations (in relation to COVID-19), of public health measures, of the health system generally, and of the regulation of the health care system.”

But as you will hear, Billy is driven by a deep sense of medical ethics, commitment to patient rights, and simply doing the right thing, no matter what the personal or professional costs. From organising protests in Queensland to enduring financial hardship and even working as an Uber Eats driver, Billy’s story is one of resilience and courage.

Billy recounts being expelled from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners without due process and his uphill battle within a legal system he describes as corrupt and collusive. Despite limited support from fellow doctors, he successfully represented himself in a landmark Supreme Court case, marking a significant victory against what he calls the "kangaroo court" of medical regulators.

Billy discusses his evolving views on vaccines, the role of faith in his life, and the necessity of critical thinking in medicine. Billy’s win sets a precedent that doctors and nurses are free to speak their minds and should not be censored for wrong speech or wrong thoughts. They can also challenge AHPRA in the courts rather than their kangaroo tribunals.

I think a key reason for Billy’s success was that he represented himself. This meant there were no lawyers complicating matters, misrepresenting him, or potentially influenced by external pressures such as bribery or the threat of disbarment for defending him honestly.

“It might be difficult to characterise the conduct of the Board and AHPRA as anything less than profoundly unsatisfactory,” remarked Justice Bradley in a sharp rebuke.

He criticised the regulators for their “animus” and “combative approach” towards Dr Bay, highlighting their inability to prove that he had breached any relevant laws or guidelines. As a result, AHPRA and the Board were ordered to cover the legal costs and not only lift his suspension today, but retrograde from the date of his suspension.

Hopefully, this win will be the equivalent of a dam breaking. Other cases, such as those of Dr My Le Trinh and Dr Sarah Myhill (here in the UK), which are fighting against the corrupt medical regulators, will hopefully also be successful.

As for the medical licensing boards worldwide, as you will see in my podcast next week with Dr Bruce Dooley, it can be argued they are ALL captured, rotten and corrupt. It isn’t a case of fixing them; they must be demolished for patient safety.

Dr Anne Tonkin Stepped down quitely this month.

Billy’s story deeply resonates with me; it feels like it could have been mine. Thankfully, my journey didn’t cost me my marriage, as it did for him. Yet, just like Billy, exactly a year ago, I found myself contemplating becoming an Uber driver to make ends meet.

I’m profoundly grateful to those of you who have supported me and this show. Your encouragement allows me to continue what I believe to be the most meaningful work of my life. Thank you for standing with me.

Support independant media - If we don’t exist - All is truly lost.

Much love, as always.

Ahmad x

Links

1. X: https://x.com/DrBillyBay

2. Here is the link to Billy’s fundraising page: http://www.tinyurl.com/supportDrBay

3. Here is Billy’s protest organisation page: https://qpp.life/donate

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

