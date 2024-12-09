266 - Richard Jeffs: The Great Reset: Stakeholder Capitalism's Role in the New World Order

WARNING

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

HEALTH - FREEDOM - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH - BECOME A PAID MEMBER TODAY

Zero Corporate Sponsors - 100% supported by the People - Working For The People

The UK’s best podcast ;)

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

About this episode -

In this fascinating conversation with Richard Jeffs, we took a closer look at Stakeholder Capitalism, a supposedly modern economic model replacing shareholder capitalism in the West and state capitalism in the East.

The rapid emergence of issues like the Trans agenda, the growth of movements like Black Lives Matter, and the all-encompassing presence of Climate Change narratives in modern discourse may seem disconnected at first glance. However, Richard and I would argue they are part of a much bigger plan to implement Stakeholder Capitalism, a rebranded economic and social system which in essence is Communism 2.0.

Once you have listened to this podcast episode, everything that is bat shit crazy in the world around us will make sense as to why things are as they are.

Let’s break down this idea in simpler terms:

Central Premise:

These manufactured and exploited movements and narratives are tools to:

Fragment Society, Divide and Distract:

Issues like gender and race are used to divide people and keep them arguing amongst themselves. This makes it harder for people to come together and notice bigger changes happening around them.

By emphasising differences and fostering polarised debates, societal cohesion is weakened.

Promote Centralised Control:

The Climate Change narrative, which calls for urgent global action, often justifies sweeping policies that centralise authority, limit individual freedoms, and expand surveillance.

Stakeholder Capitalism operates under the guise of inclusivity and sustainability, but I argue it positions corporations, international organisations, and unelected so called elites (parasites and predators) at the helm of governance.

Advance Stakeholder Capitalism:

Stakeholder Capitalism, heavily promoted by the World Economic Forum and its founder Klaus Schwab, replaces the shareholder model of capitalism. It integrates political, social, and environmental agendas into economic frameworks.

I label it "Communism 2.0" because it dismantles traditional market freedoms in favour of centralised, top-down governance under the control of "stakeholders"—primarily elites.

The Role of Inclusivity and Sustainability:

Inclusivity:

While inclusivity is portrayed as promoting equity, I say it is weaponised to silence dissent, enforce conformity, and redirect focus from economic inequities to identity politics.

This keeps public attention diverted from structural power grabs.

Sustainability:

Sustainability goals, including those under the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), are used to justify massive energy, agriculture, and industry reforms.

These reforms often lead to the concentration of power, reduced consumer freedoms, and economic hardship under the guise of combating environmental crises.

What’s the Bigger Picture?:

These movements and ideas are said to be part of a plan to change how the world works:

Job Losses : With robots and AI taking over jobs, many people will be left unemployed.

Dependence on Handouts : A Universal Basic Income (money given to everyone) will increase people's dependence on the government and corporations.

Global Monitoring: Tools like digital IDs or carbon trackers will lead to a world where everything is monitored and controlled.

Why Should This Matter?:

Far from being spontaneous social changes, these movements and narratives, in our opinion, represent an orchestrated effort to reshape global systems. By framing them as essential for inclusivity and sustainability, advocates of Stakeholder Capitalism can push forward policies that undermine freedoms and accelerate the march toward a one-world government.

It’s important to stay aware and think critically about the changes happening around us and spread this knowledge to all our friends, family and loved ones so that we can not only delay their plans but scupper them. Remember “They” obtain their power by “Us” relinquishing ours.

Support independant media - If we don’t exist - All is truly lost.

Much love, as always.

Ahmad x

Links

X - https://x.com/richardjeffs0

Website - https://yellow.forum/

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also (Christmas) GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distil all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website to see what they offer.

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I, Ahmad Malik, am a private civilian protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions, as are those of my guests. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or the broader public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack, my podcast, and the views of my guests lies with you, the viewer and listener. Please do your research and use your discernment.

It is not my or my guest's intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

And please if you haven’t already, leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast

cheers x

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Apple podcast

Rumble