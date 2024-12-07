265 - Malcolm Kendrick: Challenging the Cholesterol Myth, Medical Ethics, Big Pharma And His Legal Win

HEALTH - FREEDOM - HAPPINESS

About this guest -

Dr Malcolm Kendrick is a Scottish doctor, author, speaker and sceptic.

Malcolm, a recently retired family doctor, has always harboured a healthy dose of scepticism towards the conventional reasons for heart disease and using Statins to reduce cholesterol.

Recently, Malcolm and Zoe Harcombe have won a significant court case against Associated Newspapers for libel.

Malcolm has written the following books: The Great Cholesterol Con, Doctoring Data, and his most recent, The Clot Thickens.

About this episode -

This podcast was recorded on October 6th, when the legal settlement was undergoing delicate negotiations. Due to its sensitive nature, it was decided to postpone its publication. The case has now been settled, and I could not be happier for Zoe Harcombe and Malcolm Kendrick.

I had an absolutely fascinating chat with Malcolm, where we tackled everything from his win to politicians' quirks to medical science's complexities. We started with a bit of humour—because serious topics sometimes need a touch of light-heartedness to make them palatable. Malcolm shared his candid views on the lack of authenticity among politicians and how the civil service often pulls the real strings behind the scenes.

Shifting gears, we dove into medicine and public health, especially the murky world of medical publishing. It’s shocking how much of it is profit-driven and influenced by pharmaceutical companies. Malcolm has strong reservations about the cholesterol hypothesis, and we unpacked that in detail. Rather than blaming cholesterol outright, he emphasised looking at processes like blood clot formation and healing mechanisms. Did you know arterial plaques are essentially remnants of blood clots? That was new to me.

We also discussed statins—their potential benefits but also their side effects, like blocking nutrients such as Coenzyme Q10. Malcolm raised some eyebrow-raising points about over-medication and how research often seems skewed by big pharma’s interests. It's maddening to think how clinical trial data can be manipulated, and yet the FDA approves the vast majority of drugs anyway. What does that say about regulatory oversight?

Then there’s the personal cost of speaking out. Malcolm shared how challenging it is for professionals to raise ethical concerns without risking their careers. It really hit home how much reform is needed, not just in healthcare practices but in the entire system.

We rounded off the conversation by stressing the importance of maintaining proportion—whether it’s in medical treatments, nutrition, or public health debates. There’s no magic bullet for cardiovascular health, for instance, but understanding the body’s processes and taking a holistic approach makes all the difference.

This was a deeply engaging conversation that had me reflecting on so many aspects of healthcare, ethics, and the influence of money on modern medicine. Malcolm’s insights are both eye-opening and inspiring. If you’re curious about the big-picture questions in health and politics, this episode is definitely for you.

Website - https://drmalcolmkendrick.org/

