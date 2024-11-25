258 - Nick Bradley: From COVID to Christ

WARNING

About this guest -

Nicolas Bradley is a Certified Physician Assistant. Nick is an army trained physician assistant with over 13 years of experience working in emergency medicine, orthopedics, family medicine, urgent care and integrated medicine.

Nick’s practices an in-depth, individualised and nutritionally-centered approach to patient care.

About this episode -

In this episode, I had a thoughtful and open conversation with Nick Bradley, touching on the challenges faced by healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 plandemic/scamdemic. Nick shared his experiences working in hospitals, highlighting the impact of quarantine protocols, staffing shortages, and changing guidance on masks and treatments like hydroxychloroquine. His observations raised essential questions about how decisions were made and the lack of open discussion within the medical community. Fundamentally how, science had nothing to do with the measures, but rather, it was driven by fear, groupthink, corruption and money.

We also covered broader themes, including the importance of informed consent and scepticism around fear-driven health policies. Nick spoke candidly about his personal journey, including how his military experience with the anthrax vaccine shaped his concerns about vaccination and individual autonomy.

Beyond the plandemic, we explored holistic health approaches, focusing on nutrition, creating healthy environments for children, and the power of observation in medicine. Nick’s insights into personal and spiritual growth, along with reflections on human connection and love, added a deeply personal dimension to the discussion.

This episode is a must-see if you’re interested in exploring alternative perspectives on healthcare, critical thinking, and well-being.

Below is the original text from Dr Naidoo. This text was part of what set Nick on his spiritual journey

“PA Bradley. Good afternoon. As a former officer of the USAF, it was refreshing to see a fellow provider cut from a similar cloth.

You will come to know me as a person of faith and belief in God. The Lord does nothing by accident but there is a purpose in everything.

This past Wednesday was a day of trials and a low moment for SHINE when it came to a particular provider on our team. I asked the Lord, Lord please send us a provider who is a leader.

So later that afternoon, Stacey sent me your interview. It was a true blessing to hear the things that you said. There is a sturdiness to your history but I see the nurturing side of you when speak about your children and wife. It meant a lot to hear that you want to move for your daughter so that she could have stability in her high school years.

These qualities mean more to me than your aptitude as a provider. It was also extremely refreshing to hear a medical provider who has the scales come off so you see a different way to care for the patient.

You will be a leader at SHINE. I know that. The sky will be the limit in terms of what God will do with you and your family.

I would love to offer you a contract immediately and your start date is as soon as you can get down here. We do have a training process of about a month in Richardson. Your home will be our Fort Worth location. We can go into those details once we have the contract finalized.

Randy Naidoo MD, FAAP, ABIHM”

Some of the books Nick discussed:

Art of Fermentation, Sandor Katz https://www.wildfermentation.com/the-art-of-fermentation/

The Moth in the Iron Lung, Forrest Maready https://store.forrestmaready.com/

Crooked, Forrest Maready https://store.forrestmaready.com/

Links

Nick’s clinic - https://www.shinepediatrics.com/

