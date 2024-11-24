257 - Roman Shapoval: EMFs, Health, and the Hidden Risks of Modern Living

WARNING

About the guest -

Roman Shapoval (sha-pau-vawl) is a dedicated EMF researcher, Building Biology Advocate (BBA), and former tech salesman. He focuses on educating people about the unseen impacts of wireless radiation and how to create healthier, more regenerative living spaces, akin to those of our ancestors. Roman writes extensively about the effects of EMFs on DNA, the microbiome, and child psychology.

Together with his wife, Bohdanna (Bo-da-nah), Roman co-hosts The Power Couple Podcast, offering actionable advice for balancing modern technology with natural living. They’ve also developed the EMF 101 Total Health Optimization Course, guiding families in designing sleep-friendly environments and protecting children from the psychological effects of social media.

As a member of an international coalition of EMF scientists, Roman is committed to understanding and addressing the ecological and biological consequences of unchecked wireless technology, warning of its potential threat to life on Earth.

About this episode -

In this episode, I chatted with Roman Shapoval about the unseen impact of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and dirty electricity on our well-being. Roman shared how modern conveniences, from LED bulbs to electric vehicles, may be affecting our physical and mental health in ways many of us never consider. He also provided practical steps to minimize exposure and explained why reconnecting with nature and adjusting our environments could be game-changers.

Are you curious about how your daily habits might be influencing your health? Tune in to learn more, it might just change how you think about the technology in your life. It certainly did for me!

Much love, as always.

Ahmad x

Links -

https://www.thepowercouple.ca

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/podcast/

