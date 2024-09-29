231 - Simon Elmer: Woke, Racism, The Great Reset, and So Much More

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this episode -

Simon Elmer was born in London and currently lives in Hong Kong. In 2002 he received his PhD in the History and Theory of Art from University College London, and he has taught at the universities of London, Manchester, Reading and Michigan. In 2015 he co-founded Architects for Social Housing, for which he is Head of Research. His recent books include The Great Reset: Biopolitics for Stakeholder Capitalism (2023), The Road to Fascism: For a Critique of the Global Biosecurity State (2022); and two collections of articles on the rise of the UK biosecurity state, Virtue and Terror, Vol. 1 (2023) and The New Normal, Vol. 2 (2023). He is also the co-author, with Geraldine Dening, of For a Socialist Architecture: Under Capitalism (2021). Last year he published a volume of his poetry, Fight and Flight (2023).

The article we discussed at the start of the podcast is ‘Woke, Racism and the Great Reset’.

Simon’s articles have appeared in Off-Guardian, UK Column, The Daily Sceptic, Real Left, The Conservative Woman, The Exposé, People’s Lockdown Inquiry and Unity News Network. His interviews and presentations about the Global Biosecurity State can be found on the podcasts of The Delingpod, Panda, UK Column, Brokenomics, London Bitcoin Space, Elevate, Campfire Conversation, On the Fringe, Trish Wood is Critical, Tom Nelson, Thinking Coalition, Think Twice, Common Knowledge, Planet-Uplift, Radically Human, Jerm Warfare (TNT Radio), Jason Olbourne (TNT Radio), Sonia Poulton (TNT Radio) and Reality Check Radio.

