227 - Leigh Brandon On Acne, Chek And Covid

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH - BECOME A PAID MEMBER TODAY

Working For The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - 100% supported by the People

The UK’s best podcast ;)

Thank you also to the new subscribers, your lovely messages and the reviews!

About Leigh Brandon -

Leigh is a Functional Medicine Practitioner, CHEK Faculty Instructor, Active Release Techniques® Therapist, Emotion Code Practitioner, author, and podcast host. With over 26 years of experience, he’s developed a truly holistic approach to health that has helped many clients where other methods failed.

Leigh’s love for sports and fitness started young, and by age 14, he was already weight training. His career took off at 27 after completing his first course with the American College of Sports Medicine, and his passion for learning has never stopped since.

Leigh has studied under some of the top experts in the world, including Paul Chek and Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt, and has been teaching at the renowned CHEK Institute since 2010, presenting in Europe, the U.S., and Australia. He’s also authored five health and fitness books and offers online education programs.

In 2022, Leigh launched The Radical Health Rebel Podcast, breaking down health and wellness topics into easy-to-understand, actionable advice for listeners.

About this episode -

Leigh brought me some gifts, and we had a great conversation about his latest book on eliminating adult acne. Naturally, we dove into Paul Chek and the Chek Institute, which takes this awesome holistic approach to health and wellness. We both agree on the importance of considering the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual aspects when thinking about someone’s well-being. Everything is connected, like diet, stress, emotions, and even posture, which can seriously affect overall health.

Leigh shared more about his training in the Chek system and how it integrates movement science with other health elements. We also discussed the accusations that the Chek system is a bit cult-like. Still, he emphasised the importance of critical thinking and personal experimentation in these methods.

I also shared some of my background—my journey in health and wellness, the work I do with clients, and how I’ve navigated the podcasting world. We both know how tough it can be to run a podcast, and we talked about the grind and the challenges of keeping up with it.

One big theme was our frustration with the current medical system, especially the need for more critical thinking from many doctors. We swapped stories from our experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the pushback we got when we questioned the mainstream narrative.

The conversation then shifted to the importance of awakening and encouraging critical thinking in a world that often pushes conformity. We also dug into the need to address the root cause of health issues instead of just treating symptoms. Modern medicine has limits, and we stressed the importance of prioritising happiness and fulfilment in life, not just physical health.

Leigh shared his wisdom on holistic health and his four-doctor coaching model, which revolves around happiness, rest, diet, and movement. He also talked about tapping into intuition and connecting with universal consciousness. We wrapped up with a great reminder to live each day fully and, most importantly, have fun.

I hope you enjoy the chat.

Much love

Ahmad x

Links -

Website - https://www.bodychek.co.uk

Podcast - https://radicalhealthrebel.buzzsprout.com

X - https://x.com/leighbrandon

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/radicalhealthrebel

This is how I feel amongst the medical profession. Please sign up to my paid substack so that I can speak up for your freedom and fight the tyranny.

Health - Liberty - Happiness

Support Doc Malik

To subscribe to my paid substack - click here

To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For a regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliate

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Hunter & Gather

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Apple podcast

Rumble

Let me know what you think of this episode in comments below or in Spotify/Rumble

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.