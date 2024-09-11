223 - Andrew Johnson - Why What Happened On 9/11 Still Matters To This Day

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About Andrew Johnson -

Before I begin I would like to thank

(Norman) for the introduction to Andrew Johnson. Instead of Norman seeking the limelight, this was his reply when I asked Norman if he could come on my podcast to talk about 9/11.

“Good day Dr Malik - I certainly would have no issue coming on. The first prize would be Andrew Johnson, as he was my inspiration to speak out, after Dr Judy Wood of course, and if he has some sort of scheduling issue, I will most happily stand in for him. You can reach Andrew Johnson on the two following emails. He also wrote two books on 9/11 - Holding the Truth & Finding the Truth, which can be found for free download in the links at the bottom of my articles. I will email Andrew to have him know to keep an eye out for your email invitation. If he's not available, I'll happily stand in for him.”

It’s clear Norman only cares about getting the truth out there. And for that, he has my respect and thanks.

Turns out I was already unbeknown to me in touch with Andrew as I had bought a copy of the book “Where Did The Towers Go?” from him on eBay!

I thank Andrew for driving down to speak to me on the podcast and shed some light on the reality of what happened and what didn’t happen to the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Andrew Johnson grew up in Yorkshire, England and graduated from Lancaster University in 1986 with a degree in Computer Science and Physics. He worked in Software Engineering and Software Development, for about 20 years before becoming a technology tutor for the Open University in the UK.

He became interested in “alternative knowledge” in 2003. In 2007 became familiar with the research of Dr Judy Wood into the destruction of the World Trade Centre complex on 9/11. He wrote 2 books about her research and he has written 5 other books on various topics including Solar System Anomalies, the formation of the Earth, UFOs and the “Climate Change” or “Global Warming” scam. The books are available as free PDFs from his website, www.checktheevidence.com.

About this episode -

Today is the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attack. One may argue why should we dwell on an event that happened such a long time ago. Surely we have more pressing issues to be concerned about such as the recent plandemic, future scamdemics, mRNA gene interventions, the climate hoax, 15-minute cities, censorship, Big Pharma, trans agenda, indoctrination of our kids, the Gaza genocide, fake wars, migration invasion, 5G/EMF poisoning, non-existent democracy and the endless drive towards totalitarianism?

Well as you all know by now, I am not a single-issue kinda guy. I appreciate that there is a web of deceit and lies and that the enemy is attacking us daily on multiple fronts.

9/11 wasn’t just the start of the “War On Terror”, it was the modern-day start of the War Of Terror Against Humanity. There were more deaths due to the attacks on 9/11 than the attack on Pearl Harbour. It was the largest domestic terror attack on US soil and in my opinion waged by elements of the US deep state against its people, therefore an act of Treason. 9/11 was an information and propaganda war. The media were complicit. Science went out the window and anyone questioning the official narrative was shut down, labelled either a conspiracy theorist or a quack. People were manipulated to disbelieve what their eyes were telling them and to believe in the government instead. There was an official narrative and an official alternative conspiracy narrative. Does this all sound familiar? If it is then that’s because the Covid plandemic was in essence 9/11 v2.0.

In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, there was a hatred of those filthy towelhead barbaric Moslems. It was incredible to witness as a young lad the degree of islamophobia. We were told that a bunch of Muslim lads with box cutters and a few hours of flight training had successfully pulled off the greatest attack on US soil. Bloody Moslems. And if you weren’t with the Government that meant you were with the enemy. You were either with us or against us. Did I hear you ask questions about the official narrative? Are you a terrorist sympathiser? Note terrorist sympathiser is the same as being accused an anti-vaxxer. It immediately labels you as someone not worthy of discussion, it denigrates you, it others you and is designed to undermine your position. It is also very effective.

Similar words to anti-vaxxer designed to shut down debate, and associate you as a crazy, evil and dangerous idiot -

Terrorist sympathiser

Climate change denier

Transphobe

Putin lover

Anti-semite

And of course, how could I forget! my favourite, Conspiracy theorist

9/11 was the beginning of the War Of Terror Against Humanity. In the US you had the introduction of The Patriot Act (in reality it is the Anti-Patriot Act), massive funding for Homeland Security (Homeland surveillance) and with these massive Federal powers the population of the US gave up its freedoms and liberties. Why would anyone do such a trade? Because instil enough fear into the people by creating a real and/or imaginary threat (problem), generate enough Reaction (anger of the population and a desire for something to be done) and then offer a Solution in the form of loss of liberties for perceived safety, and endless wars abroad against the bogeyman of Islamic terrorism.

But the War wasn’t just against the minds and freedoms of citizens in the West, a real physical war was launched in the following two decades in several countries, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Syria, and Afghanistan and now the threat of further wars in Lebanon and Iran hangs in the air. These wars killed millions of people in these countries. Just think about that number which is so large that it means nothing. Not 5 killed, not 20, not 100, not 1000, not a hundred thousand, no millions…. And even more people were made refugees, in their own countries or had to move to adjacent countries. Of the 38 million refugees, some of them are now coming to our countries in the West. Remember it was our Governments that bombed their homes and in some cases sent back their countries decades, if not centuries. Libya the most developed and rich country in Africa with free housing, electricity, education and health now a backwater with open slave markets.

The playbook for 9/11 has been refined and used again for the Covid plandemic. If one cannot appreciate the deception, lies and methods used we are susceptible to falling for 9/11 3.0

In the memory of those who died on 9/11 and in the aftermath, to ensure their lives did not die in vain, we must not forget the evil that was committed.

In this podcast, we discuss the impossibility of the official explanation for 9/11 and explore some of the alternative “conspiracy” views and their validity.

Where did the towers go?

The book by Dr Judy Wood is one of the best-referenced, researched books I have read. Full of pictures, illustrations, mathematics, and witness accounts, it is truly a work of art. Please order a copy from Andrew.

I hope you enjoy this conversation.

Much love

Ahmad x

Links -

Website - http://www.checktheevidence.com/

Additional info - https://www.thehutchisoneffect.com/docs/AffJHutchison4.pdf

Where Did The Towers Go? - Book

Website Judy Wood - drjudywood.com

