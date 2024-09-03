220 - Frances Leader - Is 5G Safe? And More

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS
About this episode -
Frances Leader is a long-standing citizen journalist, rights campaigner, and anti-war & anti-fracking activist. 57 years in fact MY 58th YEAR IN ACTIVISM HAS BEGUN.
I first heard of her when I listened to her on the James Delingpole Podcast. I then checked out her Substack and noticed that she was raising awareness about the harm of 5G, amongst many other issues.
I am grateful to Frances for honouring me with a rare video podcast. As you will hear in this podcast, Frances rarely does video podcasts or interviews.
Frances shares her personal experience of being targeted with what she believes to have been an energy weapon during an anti-fracking demonstration. She later developed symptoms such as weakness, breathlessness, hair loss, and tooth loss, which she attributes to radiation sickness.
Since her teenage years, Frances has been an activist, participating in various causes such as anti-war movements, animal protection, and campaigns against nuclear weapons. She also discusses the influence of the City of London and expresses her scepticism towards voting in the current political system.
Frances discusses the successful anti-fracking campaign in the UK and the risks associated with fracking, including water contamination and radioactivity. She also shares her views on modern-day activists and their connection to the government and her own involvement in alternative societies.
The conversation then shifts to the topic of 5G and its potential impact on health. Frances believes that the symptoms associated with COVID-19 are actually symptoms of microwave sickness caused by 5G radiation
Frances is an incredible woman who has been fighting against injustice for most of her life. Please check out her fantastic substack.
I’ve particularly enjoyed the following -
Interview regarding the Black Nobility
I hope you enjoy the episode.
Much love
Ahmad x
Links -
Personal Blog - https://hive.blog/@francesleader
Substack - https://substack.com/@francesleader
If you are subscribed to my paid Spotify subscription - click here
