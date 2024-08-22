215 - Jenna McCarthy - Love, Marriage And Covid (With Special Guest)

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

Spotify offered me the option this week to place adverts in my podcasts. I get to choose what episodes I place the ads in, but don’t really know which companies. The revenue is also not very much. I am inclined to stick with my subscription model.

About this guest -

I can’t really improve on the bio that Jenna sent to me, so here it is.

I've written more than twenty books (including The War on Ivermectin with Dr. Pierre Kory), given two TED talks, spoken to groups across the country, served as a staff writer and editor at top women’s magazines in New York and LA, ridden in the back of a pickup truck in a lawn chair, filmed a book trailer in the bathtub, and gone scuba diving with sharks (on purpose).

A born skeptic, lifelong humor writer and now confirmed conspiracy theorist, I turned my admittedly wicked eye to COVID, determined to put a fresh, funny spin on the insanity around us.

Today I spend the better part of most days trolling for things to poke fun at on my substack, JennasSide.rocks (see what I did there?).

If you ask my daughters my greatest accomplishment, they’d probably say “being interviewed by Khloe Kardashian on the Today show.” Despite this, I still say my daughters are my greatest accomplishment.

Jenna gave a TED talk back in the day titled “What you don't know about marriage”

About this episode -

In this conversation we talk about love, marriage and COVID, as well as other things. Sadly we forgot to do our recital of Kumbaya, My Lord. Next time.

My lovely friend

introduced me to Jenna several months ago. We hit it off straight away, both being potty mouthed and love having a giggle and a laugh despite the shit show world that we live in today. I didn’t realise that Jenna had written a book with Pierre Kory about Ivermectin until half way through the podcast. Pretty timely as there is a bit of a furore around Ivermectin following comments made

recently suggesting there might be serious effects on

.

I love Mike and admire him greatly. He was one of the first ones calling out the pandemic, but at this stage, I can’t entirely agree with his concerns about Ivermectin. After all, the drug has been used for decades in places like Africa and India, and these places have some of the highest birth rates on the planet. I know many people who took a short course of Ivermectin and apparently, it cured them of COVID (or whatever it was) within a day or two while others around them remained sick. I cannot see how a short course can harm anyone. Surely safety signals would have gone off by now. It is entirely different, however, if someone is taking a drug for an extended period. I always say that the healthiest person is one who isn’t taking any medications.

My position on supplements has also changed significantly in the last year. I have a cupboard full of vitamins and supplements. I get that our food is nutritionally poor and deficient in essential minerals and vitamins. I get that we don’t get much sunlight these days. On the other hand, many of these compounds are synthetically made and filled with binders and fillers. Aren’t they just another side of Big Pharma? Surely a healthy diet and lifestyle should be sufficient?

So, my current position is that I take a few essential vitamins from what I hope is a reputable company (I don’t mention the company because I don’t want to be accused of selling a pill; I fell into that trap once). Full disclosure: I take vitamin D3 with vitamin K2, Vitamin C, magnesium, and three drops of Lugol iodine daily. I take zinc and more vitamin C if I get the sniffles. I take omega-3 oil and lithium once a week. And that's it. For others with specific illnesses and conditions it may be necessary to take others. But I truly believe food is medicine and medicine is food.

I share Mike’s concerns about individuals and organisations pushing supplements and the fear porn around pandemics. But equally, while I disagree that there was ever a pandemic or that a pandemic can exist, I do believe that there was something that was COVID, whether it was a virus (manmade), bioweapon, poison, 5G, radiation poisoning or whatever I don’t know. But there was something.

Yes, there are chaos agents and controlled opposition amongst our ranks, but I believe most people fall into the trap of becoming single-issue experts and advocates. Often, careers are made and broken on one issue, and it becomes all-consuming. I’m actually in the middle of writing another substack piece titled “The Cult Of One and The Thing.” I touched on it briefly during this chat with Jenna.

I don’t believe it is helpful to call out everyone who you disagree with as being “controlled opposition” (I’m not talking about Mike at this point, by the way). I have been called this numerous times, and it is very damaging. In one particular week, I lost around 15% of my paid subscribers. These attacks damage not only hard-won reputations but also hit financially. And remember, some of us, like me, have basically lost ALOT, a hard-won career and all my income as a surgeon for standing up against the lies and calling out the bullshit. It’s easy sitting in a chair in your basement and throwing muck at others. I believe many of these pen and armchair warriors are well-intentioned but attack the wrong enemy. Still, who knows, some of them (especially, anonymous accounts) may be controlled and paid opposition themselves.

I think it’s important to have open debates and conversations; that is the scientific process, after all. It’s also important to be able to agree to disagree with getting angry and falling out.

It’s also perfectly acceptable to say, “I just don’t know!” I am increasingly fitting into that camp.

As always, I would say don’t look to me for the answers; I am fumbling through this clown show world just like you, and sometimes I make mistakes like everyone else.

Back to my friend

, she lost her soulmate a few weeks ago. My heart goes out to her. Please read this brilliant piece

which fits perfectly with the underlying theme of this episode.

Back to my conversation with Jenna - this clip sums up the birth of anti-vaxxers.

Thank you for supporting my work and allowing me to collect these important conversations.

I hope you enjoy this conversation.

Much love

Ahmad x

Should I ask Pierre Kory (I’ve never spoken to him, but I am sure Jenna can do an introduction) on the podcast to discuss Ivermectin, and possibly debate with Mike Yeadon?

Links -

Substack - https://jennasside.rocks

Anthology website - https://yankeedoodlesoup.com

Personal website - https://jennamccarthy.com

The War On Ivermectin - Book

