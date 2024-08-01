208 - Astrid Stuckelberger On Vaccine Research, Lack Of Ethics, Detox And More

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this episode -

Dr Astrid Stuckleberger

Dr Astrid Stuckelberger is a scientist, researcher, lecturer and teacher for 25 years at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Geneva and Lausanne in Switzerland. Astrid is also an invited professor in academic training throughout the world.

Astrid has an impressive resume that you can view on her website, which is linked below.

About this conversation

This conversation covers a variety of topics. Including the lack of ethics in the medical and scientific community. Astrid discusses her experiences challenging the ethics of vaccine research at the WHO and highlights the conflicts of interest and breaches of ethical standards. Astrid also shares her insights on detoxing and facilitating healing.

This is a wide-ranging chat and I left feeling a lot of respect and love for Astrid. If only there were more scientists like her, she is wonderful human being.

I hope you enjoy the episode.

Much love

Ahmad x

Links -

https://www.astridstuckelberger.com

https://x.com/Stuckelberger

