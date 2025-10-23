398 – Simon Ranger: Why Seaweed Belongs in Every Diet

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

About this Episode -

In this episode, I speak with Simon Ranger, founder of Seagreens, as we explore the incredible world of seaweed. Who knew that something so humble and so prolific could be such a powerful food, one that has been part of human nutrition for centuries? Simon’s passion and deep knowledge really shine through as he explains why seaweed should not be treated as a trend, but as a foundational food, something to be taken in small, regular amounts for lifelong health.

We talk about how seaweed provides the full spectrum of micronutrients that are often missing from modern, soil-depleted diets. Unlike synthetic supplements, whole seaweed delivers a natural balance of trace minerals, vitamins, and amino acids that work together to support the body’s repair, detoxification, and resilience, and its iodine is bioavailable. Simon explains how the Japanese have long used seaweed daily in tiny quantities, just a gram or two, and how this tradition can help correct widespread nutritional imbalances today.

We also discuss the environmental and ethical side of seaweed, and how Seagreens has pioneered sustainable harvesting methods in Norway, Scotland, Ireland, and Iceland, avoiding damage to marine ecosystems and ensuring the plants themselves are not harmed in teh process. The company maintains nutrient integrity from shore to shelf, and Simon describes how they helped create the world’s first Nutritious Food Seaweed Standard (NFS) to guarantee purity, traceability, and nutritional value.

For me personally, this was a fantastic conversation. I first discovered Seagreens through Zach Cox, who mentioned them when he came on my podcast. I ordered some of their products soon after, and was immediately hooked. This episode reminded me that real nutrition is about balance and relationship, not about isolated nutrients or synthetic chemicals. Seaweed embodies that perfectly. It is one of the oldest, most complete foods on Earth, connecting land, ocean, and human health in a single, living ecosystem.

My family and I now use seaweed daily through supplements and seaweed salt. It has become part of our own routine alongside sauna and cold plunge. This is not a luxury, it is an investment in health. Seaweed supports everything from thyroid and brain function to immune balance and detox.

Simon’s wisdom goes beyond business. It is about restoring respect for nature’s intelligence and rebalancing our relationship with food itself.

If you would like to explore further, check out Seagreens products, which are 100 percent wild, certified, and sustainably produced. For listeners, Seagreens is kindly offering 10 percent off all products with the code DOCMALIK at checkout.

Visit seagreens.shop for more information, or email info@seagreens.co.uk for their free booklet 25 Years in Seaweed Nutrition.

Much love, enjoy the podcast.

Doc Malik

Seagreens

Seagreens are wild, organic seaweed supplements harvested sustainably from pristine waters around the British Isles and Norway. My family and I use them daily as a natural source of iodine, minerals, and trace nutrients often missing from modern diets. They support thyroid health, detoxification, and overall vitality.

If you are looking for a clean, whole-food way to nourish your body and support your immune system, I can’t recommend Seagreens highly enough.

For now https://seagreens.shop/ is the best route for affiliate code DOCMALIK. Customers using that code will get 10% off their order and first delivery free.

