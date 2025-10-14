394 – Clare Wills: Digital ID Is Already Here and What We Can Do About It

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

About this Episode -

It was an absolute pleasure and joy to speak with Clare Rose Wills Harrison, a former solicitor best known for her Lawyers of Light Telegram channel and one of the early dissidents who bravely spoke out during the COVID era. In the end, she decided she could no longer remain within the legal system due to its inherent corruption and failings.

In this conversation, we discussed the unsettling reality that digital identity systems have already deeply infiltrated our daily lives. Clare has been one of the most tireless advocates for freedom and transparency since 2020, but like many in this space, she admits that the constant pushback, censorship, and fatigue have taken their toll.

We spoke about teh illusion of safety these digital systems promise, that by verifying our identities online we somehow become more secure, when in truth the opposite is happening. Clare highlighted, for instance, that the UK’s One Login digital ID system lost its key security certification back in May 2025, making a mockery of the idea that government verification protects us from fraud or enhances safety.

The reality is that digital ID systems, centralised One Login frameworks, and ISO compliance standards are not about protection, they are about control. They fuse corporate and state power into a single surveillance structure that can switch people off at will.

I explained how data standardisation, particularly under ISO 20022, is quietly removing personal privacy under the guise of efficiency. ISO 20022 is a global messaging standard for financial transactions that allows banks, payment processors, and governments to speak a common digital language. On the surface, this seems efficient, but in practice it gives those who control the system the ability to track, analyse, and even restrict individual financial behaviour in real time. Once everything, from banking to benefits to taxes, is harmonised under this standard, privacy becomes virtually impossible.

It is a form of digital colonisation, where access to financial transactions, healthcare, and communication can all be controlled through a single point of verification. Imagine a world where being out of step with government policy could see your paycheque delayed, your funds deducted, or your carbon allowance adjusted because you booked a flight or ate too much meat.

I also shared a personal story on th epodcast. The truth is I fracked up. Recently, I was fooled into signing up for the Companies House Directors Verification system. I thought I had an awake accountant who assured me it was just a formality I needed to complete. Without thinking much about it, I went ahead. It was only a week later that I realised what I had done. Because when I signed up I was ignornat of the fact that it was part of the digital ID system. In my head Digital ID was literally a Digital ID card. It was only after speaking to Clare a few days before the podcast did I realise we already have Digital ID and the dangers of the one Gov login and soon to arrive wallet. Thankfully, after speaking with Clare, I managed to delete the login and have now written to the departments involved requesting erasure of my personal information.

I am sharing this because I want to show that even those of us who are constantly questioning and alert can still make stupid mistakes. I simply trusted my accountant and assumed it was just another bureaucratic step, not realising it was part of the creeping digital ID infrastructure. I dropped the ball because I abdicated responsibility and relied on someone else’s judgment. Here am I thinking that I need to be constantly vigilant, but I dropped my guard for an instant and they got me. It’s not nice to be fooled, and I can understand why many would not admit to being fooled. I’m sure I will get a lot of flack and criticsim. Frack it, I deserve it. But I would rather I was fooled than you. Please stay alert, double-check everything, and do not comply blindly with new government measures. Hopefully, I will be able to erase the data they collected on me.

My experience has also spurned me on to highlight the danger we are facing. Digital ID is not the BRIT card which is simply a distraction and making us take our eyes off the ball.

Clare also highlghted that the Governments Login system has actually lost its security certification. This is huge!

Clare recommended reading the One Gov login privacy details, and it sure is an eye opener. You can read it here.

We also explored the psychological and moral exhaustion that comes from resisting such an all-encompassing system, and yet how essential it is to keep going. Compliance may seem convenient, especially in the short term, but it erodes autonomy piece by piece. As Clare says, in the end we are going to lose everything anyway, it is just a matter of time. So we should resist now, while resistance still means something.

Awareness and individual action remain our best defence, alongside the creation of alternative systems that operate outside centralised control.

In summary, freedom requires effort. It is more than just liking a post or quietly nodding along to a podcast. Resistance comes at a cost, and we each have to decide what sacrifices we are willing to make to maintain our freedom.

Much love, enjoy the podcast.

Doc Malik

Links -

https://x.com/AwakenedOf

