181 - Spike Protein

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK

Thank you for the lovely recent reviews folks, much appreciated!

About this conversation -

I have to thank my supporter Alexander Betzold from Germany for introducing me to Dr Sabine Stebel.

Dr Sabine Stebel between 2002 and 2007 obtained a PhD from the genetics department of the University of Freiburg in the field of directed protein evolution and DNA shuffling with method development of NEXT DNA Shuffling. Nowadays, this field is called gain of function.

In this conversation, we talk about almost everything you need to know about Spike protein.

I would like to thank Sabine for her time and her continued dedication to shedding (pardon the pun) light on the evil and corruption that has been taking place and still does to this day.

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Much love Ahmad

Links -

Twitter: https://x.com/Sabisteb

Substack: https://drbine.substack.com

Telegram: https://t.me/DrBines_verbales_Vitriol

Health - Liberty - Happiness

Support Doc Malik

To subscribe to my paid substack - click here

To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For a regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

I’ll do separate substacks on each of them later.

Hunter & Gather

The first is Hunter & Gather foods. If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com to see what they offer.

Use DOC15 to get 15% OFF your first purchase (so buy a ton load)

and DOC10 for 10% off all further purchases.

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Apple podcast

Rumble

Let me know what you think of this episode in comments below or in Spotify/Rumble

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad