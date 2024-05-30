HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS
About this conversation -
I have to thank my supporter Alexander Betzold from Germany for introducing me to Dr Sabine Stebel.
Dr Sabine Stebel between 2002 and 2007 obtained a PhD from the genetics department of the University of Freiburg in the field of directed protein evolution and DNA shuffling with method development of NEXT DNA Shuffling. Nowadays, this field is called gain of function.
In this conversation, we talk about almost everything you need to know about Spike protein.
I would like to thank Sabine for her time and her continued dedication to shedding (pardon the pun) light on the evil and corruption that has been taking place and still does to this day.
I hope you enjoy this episode.
Much love Ahmad
Links -
Twitter: https://x.com/Sabisteb
Substack: https://drbine.substack.com
Telegram: https://t.me/DrBines_verbales_Vitriol
#181 - Spike Protein