Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

#181 - Spike Protein

Doc Malik
and
DrBines verbales Vitriol
May 30, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK

Thank you for the lovely recent reviews folks, much appreciated!

About this conversation -

I have to thank my supporter Alexander Betzold from Germany for introducing me to Dr Sabine Stebel.

Dr Sabine Stebel between 2002 and 2007 obtained a PhD from the genetics department of the University of Freiburg in the field of directed protein evolution and DNA shuffling with method development of NEXT DNA Shuffling. Nowadays, this field is called gain of function.

In this conversation, we talk about almost everything you need to know about Spike protein.

I would like to thank Sabine for her time and her continued dedication to shedding (pardon the pun) light on the evil and corruption that has been taking place and still does to this day.

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Much love Ahmad

Links -

Twitter: https://x.com/Sabisteb

Substack: https://drbine.substack.com

Telegram: https://t.me/DrBines_verbales_Vitriol

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and stick a finger in the eye of the bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents!

Health - Liberty - Happiness

Support Doc Malik

To subscribe to my paid substack - click here

To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For a regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

I’ll do separate substacks on each of them later.

Hunter & Gather

The first is Hunter & Gather foods. If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com to see what they offer.

Use DOC15 to get 15% OFF your first purchase (so buy a ton load)

and DOC10 for 10% off all further purchases.

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

Olive Oil Classic Mayonnaise 250g

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Apple podcast

Rumble

Let me know what you think of this episode in comments below or in Spotify/Rumble

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

1 Comment
Doc Malik Honest Health
Doc Malik Honest Health Podcast
Authentic conversations with fascinating people exploring health and wellness. Supported by listeners and readers.
To receive new posts and support my work, please subscribe.
There is no paywall, pay only if you want to support me and my show.
Love x
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Doc Malik
DrBines verbales Vitriol
Writes DrBine’s Newsletter Subscribe
Recent Episodes
#180 - Aman Jabbi Discusses UN Agenda 2030 And The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (With Special Guest At The End)
  Doc Malik
#179 - Francis O'Neill Gives His Take On Andrew Bridgen, Propaganda And More
  Doc Malik and Francis O'Neill
#178 - Dr Gerard Waters On Why He Is Standing For Election To The European Parliament
  Doc Malik and Ehden Biber
Jason Gardiner In A Sniper Suit Doing A Car Wash Impersonation
  Doc Malik
#177 - Part 2 - Why The AstraZeneca Vaccine Was Really Withdrawn, What Your Government Isn't Telling You
  Doc Malik and Ehden Biber
#176 - Part 1 - The Shocking Truth About The Pfizer mRNA Contracts, What Your Government Will Never Tell You
  Doc Malik and Ehden Biber
#175 - From Dancing On Ice To Nomadic Permaculture Designer Via Covid
  Doc Malik