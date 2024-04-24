164 - The Sexualisation Of Our Children

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

Hugh McCarthy is a retired Headteacher with 50 years of experience in education.

Hugh lectured in leadership at Ulster University and served on two of N. Ireland's education councils.

In this conversation, Hugh talks about the sexualization of children through the school curriculum and the importance of parental involvement in schools. Hugh discusses the need for parents to understand their rights and get involved in school governance.

https://substack.com/@hughmccarthy

