#164 - The Sexualisation Of Our Children

Doc Malik
Apr 24, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK

Spotify, Apple podcast and Rumble links at the bottom of the post

About this episode -

Hugh McCarthy is a retired Headteacher with 50 years of experience in education.

Hugh lectured in leadership at Ulster University and served on two of N. Ireland's education councils.

In this conversation, Hugh talks about the sexualization of children through the school curriculum and the importance of parental involvement in schools. Hugh discusses the need for parents to understand their rights and get involved in school governance.

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Much love Ahmad

Links

https://substack.com/@hughmccarthy

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and stick a finger in the eye of the bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents!

Health - Liberty - Happiness

Support Doc Malik

To subscribe to my paid substack - click here

To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For a regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

I’ll do separate substacks on each of them later.

Hunter & Gather

The first is Hunter & Gather foods. If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com to see what they offer.

Use DOC15 to get 15% OFF your first purchase (so buy a ton load)

and DOC10 for 10% off all further purchases.

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

Olive Oil Classic Mayonnaise 250g

Roots

I started using Roots about 3 months ago. They have numerous products, some of my favourites being Restore and Relive Greens. I’ll write a substack on the products soon, but I encourage you to do your own research and read testimonials etc

Use the following referral link https://therootbrands.com/DocMalik if you want to try any of them.

Original Root ReLive Greens image 1

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Apple podcast

Rumble

Let me know what you think of this episode in comments below or in Spotify/Rumble

Can I ask everyone listening on Spotify and Apple to please give me a follow and give a nice rating/review and share with friends and family.

Not like this one!

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

0 Comments
Doc Malik Honest Health
Doc Malik Honest Health Podcast
Authentic conversations with fascinating people exploring health and wellness. Supported by listeners and readers.
To receive new posts and support my work, please subscribe.
There is no paywall, pay only if you want to support me and my show.
Love x
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Doc Malik
Recent Episodes
#163 - The Truth About HIV & AIDS
  Doc Malik
#003 - Supporter Stories
  Doc Malik
#162 - Montgomery Toms
  Doc Malik
#161 - Andrew Bridgen MP, My First Ever Podcast (Better Late Than Never)
  Doc Malik
#160 - Q&A With A Natural Vet (Part 2)
  Doc Malik and Natural Vet
#159 - Running For London Mayor - Andreas Michli
  Doc Malik
#158 - Q&A With A Natural Vet (Part 1)
  Doc Malik and Natural Vet