157 - Dr Tina Peers On Contraception, Menopause And HRT

Dr Tina Peers MD graduated as a medical doctor in 1983. Tina developed her skills and knowledge in women's health, first working as a GP in Surrey, then becoming a Consultant in Contraception and Reproductive Health in 1996, and leading these services in Surrey until 2018. I

n 2019 Dr. Peers established The Menopause Consultancy, a specialist Menopause & Women's Health Clinic.

In this conversation, we discuss the challenges faced by GPs, the issues with chemical contraception, menopause and HRT.

The whole area of menopause is one that I am not too familar with so it was very distrubing to hear how debiltating the symptoms can be. Part of me does struggle with the idea of taking supplements and drugs for something that is at it’s core a natural ageing process and not a disease. At the same time I don’t believe in suffering and symptoms, not if we can avoid it. I wonder if there are more natural remedies and steps one can take to avoid HRT.

Like I said, I am no expert in this field and I am fascinated by what guests like Dr Tina Peers has to say with her vast knowledge and experience after treating thousands of patients for menopausal symptoms.

One thing I took away from this chat, is that while the topics discussed in this podcast relate to women, it is just as relevant to men, especially if they have daughters, wives, partners and mothers. Understanding these issues can only make us men more understanding and loving.

Website - https://www.drtinapeers.com/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/DrTinaPeers

