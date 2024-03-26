154 - Surviving The Zombie Apocalypse (Part 1)

FREEDOM - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this conversation -

Tim and Max run a landscaping company and a garden office build company. Tim also runs a food truck conversion company and a camper truck business.

Tim was an early paid subscriber to the show who I one day called after he sent me some interesting emails. In that phone call, we soon started talking about "prepping".

It soon became apparent that Tim knew a thing or two about how to survive a zombie apocalypse so I invited him onto the show.

Tim is also a musician!

In this first part, we cover the basics and essentials.

Part 2 will be out next month.

Max is Tim's partner who I thought would also make for an interesting addition to the show.

I hope you enjoy the conversation, I certainly did!

Much love Ahmad

Links -

Landscaping Company (cover mostly North London and Home Counties):

www.dreamscapestyle.co.uk

Garden Office Build company:

www.dreamscapegardenrooms.com

Camper and trailer and food truck conversion company:

www.dreamscapecampers.co.uk

Maxine's photography page:

https://www.dreamstime.com/maxineeli_info

Spotify page for Tim's music:

YouTube Channel:

