Hello

I’ve been sitting on this for a while, and I’m finally ready to do it.

I’ve decided to start offering online courses, drawing from everything I’ve learned over the years, through medicine, podcasting, private practice, and real-life experience navigating a system that so often works against truth, health, and freedom.

But rather than guessing what you might need, I’d rather ask you directly.

Here are the three course options I’m thinking about:

🎙️ 1. Start Your Own Podcast

This course will walk you through everything, not just the tech side of podcasting, but how to think it through from the beginning.



We’ll cover:

Topic choice

What kind of podcast suits you best: monologue, interview, co-hosted, live, in-person, remote

Planning, structure, duration, frequency

Scheduling and finding guests

Branding, artwork, imaging

Audio-visual equipment and editing

Lighting

Research and preparation

Writing blurbs and newsletters

Post-production and promotion

What platforms to host on

Software guidance

Whether you want to speak truth to power or simply share meaningful conversations, this will give you a complete roadmap, practical, honest, and based on hard-earned experience.

🧬 2. Dr Malik’s Simple Guide to Good Health

This is a no-nonsense course on reclaiming your health, without gadgets, gimmicks or overpriced supplements.

Just truth, discipline, and the right knowledge.

You’ll learn:

How to sleep properly

How to fast effectively

How to detox your body from everyday toxins

How to exercise and eat in a way that makes you resilient, lean, and metabolically fit

How to reverse effects of ageing and live longer

How to reduce your risk of heart disease, hypertension, cancer and burnout

How to optimise your mental health

How to make sure you have an abundance of love in your life

Health isn’t complicated, it’s just been made confusing on purpose.

💼 3. How to Build and Sustain a Successful Private Practice

This one’s for any health practitioner, whether you’re a doctor, osteopath, acupuncturist, nutritionist, homeopath, or massage therapist.

I’ll share everything I’ve learned from building my own thriving practice in a fiercely competitive market.



Including:

How to find your niche and build a loyal client base

How to create strong referral networks

The nuts and bolts: admin, record-keeping, billing, secretarial support

Website and social media presence

Managing time, energy and reputation

What actually works, and what’s a complete waste of time

No fluff, no buzzwords, just real insight from lived experience.

If any of these speak to you, just hit reply and type 1, 2, or 3, or tell me a bit more about what you'd love to learn.

I’m here to serve the people who actually want to think freely and live well.

Speak soon,

Doc

My Consultation Service

Book Your Consultation Here

What I Offer

In a world of rushed 7-minute consultations and endless referrals, I offer you something rare: time, context, and clear guidance.

As your health advocate, I can help you:

✅ Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

✅ Decide who to see: GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, accupuntcurist, homeopath etc?

✅ Break down treatment plans in plain, easy to understand non jargon English

✅ Prepare for surgery, understand your risks, obtain true informed consent, and optimise yourself pre-op ✅ Recover from surgery, advise you how to heal faster and quicker and minimise post-op complications

✅ Manage chronic illness with lifestyle, mindset, and dietary changes

✅ Explore holistic options that complement conventional care

✅ Implement lifestyle changes like fasting, stress reduction, or movement

✅ Ask better questions, and get real answers

✅ Get an unbiased second opinion

Why This Matters

Informed patients make better decisions. But today, so many are left confused, rushed, and disempowered. They leave consultations with more questions than answers, unsure who to trust or where to turn next.

I’m here to change that.

I’m not offering diagnosis or treatment, I’m offering clarity, confidence, and conversation. I’ll walk beside you, explain what’s going on in your body, help you explore your options, and support you in taking back control of your health.

⚠️ A Quick Note

I’m no longer registered with the GMC. This means I don’t diagnose or treat medical conditions. My work is purely educational and advisory, designed to help you get the most out of the formal healthcare system — not replace it.

Ready to Take Control?

If you're navigating a health concern, preparing for a big decision, or simply want to feel more confident in your path forward, I’d love to support you.

🔗 Book Your Consultation Here

or visit my website https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it’s your body, your life, and your future.

Let’s make sure you’re informed and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

