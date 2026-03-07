Doc Malik Honest Health

Patrick Thiele
18hEdited

I think the most meaningful real connections I have are when either I have helped someone through something difficult, or someone else was there for me physically present once and without that person I would have not succeeded overcoming a hurdle. From that ability to trust comes also the ability to open up and be truly honest suddenly with one another. These connections are perhaps of a higher value to me than those connections I can have online with very enlightened people .. because chances are: i don’t mean anything to them. The exception is when occasionally I do get a direct response. For example one guy ran a telegram channel .. and even-though I’d never met him.. he did treat hosting much of my content like ‘the teamwork I’d expect from a brother with the same core-mission to defend life as best possible within our means

Ann Bennett
6h

I've found that shared trauma or recounting similar experiences makes a real bond and creates empathy. Someone who has been through similar experiences to you can understand why you behave and feel as you do, far more easily than someone who has no personal knowledge of what you've been through. That deep connection is very meaningful and allows mutual support and healing.

