WARNING

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

Exposing the Scandal of Pakistani Rape Gangs And Why This Has Been So Difficult For Me

A few days ago, I sat down with Raja Mia, an activist who has been campaigning for years to expose the horrifying scandal of rape gangs that have plagued the United Kingdom. Like many, my first encounter with this issue was during the mid-2010s when the Rotherham scandal broke. I remember feeling sickened by the news but dismissed it at the time as a minority criminal element within the community.

As someone of Pakistani heritage, the revelation that these gangs were predominantly Pakistani men filled me with shock and disgust. I found it easier to dismiss the issue as the actions of a small group of criminals, reasoning that every ethnicity and community has its bad actors than look deeper to see if there were cultural or religious reasons behind their actions.

My reaction, however, mirrors what we see in society: a collective turning away when the truth becomes inconvenient or challenges our loyalties. Calling out wrongdoing often leads to isolation, ostracism, and condemnation, whether in professional, ethnic, or religious communities.

I worked with hundreds of doctors during my 25-year career. Do you know that when I spoke out against the mandates, Covid shots, and the Trans agenda leading to my suspension and eventual relinquishment of my medical license, only two doctors (both friends) bothered to check up on me? Last night, I bumped into an anaesthetist I had worked with weekly for years; it was awkward for him. He looked at the floor and said, “Sorry I haven’t called to see how you are.”

If you challenge the cult or tribe you belong to, you will be expelled and ostracised. Ostracise means “exclude from a society or group,” and being social animals, we fear this the most. It is a powerful tool of punishment and disincentive.

This reluctance to speak out isn't unique to Pakistanis. I've seen it among Jewish friends hesitant to criticise Israel's actions in Gaza, even though in private they tell me they are horrified at what is happening, or among professionals in medicine unwilling to acknowledge ethical failings during the COVID plandemic publicly (yet privately, many have said so to me). Tribal loyalty, be it cultural, religious, or professional, often silences dissenters. But silence also allows harm to flourish.

I also found this podcast difficult because I see a lot of race-baiting on social media. There are political parties, politicians, billionaires and influencers who are stoking hatred and division predominantly between Christians and Muslims, natives and migrants. It’s complicated because much of what they say is correct and justified, but the best lies are the ones coated in truth, all the easier to swallow.

I believe there is a clear agenda by the Global Mafia to stoke division and hatred between humanity to keep us fighting amongst each other and not overthrowing them. They are all happy to point their fingers at the migrants and Muslims while failing to point the finger at who is behind this migrant crisis. They fail to talk about the West's role in overthrowing governments across Africa and the Middle East, how the West funds and supports dictators and terrorist groups, how we create instability across the world, and how NGOs and the UN traffick people to Europe and America. How, in fact, it is the Globalist Mafia that has been behind the migrant invasion. They want a clash between Christians and Muslims.

I didn’t want to do a podcast and inadvertently end up serving the Mafia's agenda. But the way I look at it, if people like me, of Pakistani heritage and people from a Muslim background, do not speak up, calling out the evil and speaking on behalf of the victims, you are complicit, just like the doctors who remain silent over mandates, medical ethics being destroyed and mRNA jab harms. I would say to the Pakistani community in Britain, do not be surprised to see your reputation and name destroyed because you remained silent, giving free rein to the likes of Tommy Robinson and Katie Hopkins.

Back to the parallel between doctors and the Pakistani community, have doctors not seen their reputations demolished since the covid years? Who really trusts their doctors like they used to a decade ago? Very few, in my opinion. The natural disillusionment and distrust of doctors will, in my opinion, drive people towards AI-driven medicine, which will be promoted by the technocrats. The doctors' silence will for most of them, be the end of them. The British Pakistani community needs to rally together and call out these gangs and criminals and not only ostracise them but report them to the authorities if they want a reputation of being trusted and good citizens. If they don’t, it will play into the hands of the Global Mafia.

One of my past guests, James Blott, wrote to me and said, “Ahmad! You've often said you're doing this for your kids and grandkids. You have more of a stake in this than I do; if this involved people from my local church, I'd want it screamed from the rooftops.”

I was born in this country, I am not a Muslim, and I think of myself as 100% British. But sadly, the majority of British men of Pakistani heritage, like me, are being tarnished by these evil bastards. We all need to speak out and say “Not in our name!”

Ruby, one of my supporters, made this comment on my Substack, and I think she makes several really good points.

“SEXUAL ABUSE IS A POLITICAL WEAPON

Ever wondered why the political class never have so-called "VIP paedophiles" investigated? It's because they consider ALL forms of abuse to be "necessary evils" to oppress both the working and middle classes... The sexual abuse of children is a way to destroy their sense of identity and personal boundaries so that they become compliant adults, easily led into any form of slavery.

The Jesuits were infamous for saying:

"Show me a boy before the age of 7 and I will show the man."

Similarly, the Roman ruling class surrounded themselves with eunuchs, because castrated men were unthreatening both physically and sexually.

Sexual abuse, physical abuse, mental and emotional abuse are well understood but financial abuse, economic abuse and legal abuse are also common practises, to keep the workers and their offspring in check. There is no empire without abuse. No domination without submission...

To racialise the debate about the sexual abuse of children is to fall into the Establishment's "divide and conquer" trap. They are in the middle of fomenting a 21st century CRUSADE in the Middle East, so they need to socially engineer hatred against Muslims and ideally by Christians everywhere. (This is why Christians are being "expelled" from the Middle East to foment anger and hatred overseas.) They envisage that once the Christians and Muslims have killed each other in "legitimised murder" (also known as "war") then the Zionists can walk in and take control of the oil reserves.

Another current talking point that the Establishment are pushing is that "multi-culturalism has failed in Britain". It's interesting that the interviewee has an MBE. That makes him part of the Establishment and he made the "multi-culturalism has failed point" at least twice. Also, Elon Musk wants to depose Starmer to trigger a general election so that the more virulently Zionist Farage can be selected to be PM. Mr. Musk should stop interfering in UK politics.“

The establishment and Global Mafia are into paedophilia and sexual abuse in a big way. We know this. What drives it is perversion, satanic rituals or mechanisms to control and compromise people. Perhaps it's a bit of all three and more, who really knows what these sickos actually think?

Operation Midland was a Metropolitan Police investigation conducted between November 2014 and March 2016, initiated in response to allegations of historical child abuse by a supposed Westminster paedophile ring. The operation concluded without any charges being brought. Operation Hydrant is an ongoing initiative by the National Police Chiefs' Council, established to coordinate multiple investigations into non-recent child sexual abuse involving prominent individuals or institutions across the UK. As of December 2015, the operation had identified 2,228 suspects, including 302 individuals of public prominence and 1,217 associated with institutions. By July 2019, approximately 7,396 possible crimes had been recorded, with a conviction rate of around 29%. Over the years, politicians, journalists, media and other high-profile people have been implicated in child sexual abuse. These people weren’t of Pakistani origin.

As Ruby states, abuse from the Government and authorities comes in many shapes and sizes. I would argue that the Government has been abusing us, the citizens, for decades and amplified it more recently during the covid years.

In my personal experience, I was molested as a young boy on more than one occasion. The second time, we went to a Quran class at a local mosque. Thankfully, after we told our parents what the teacher had done, they took us out of the school; that man was of Pakistani origin. At about the same time, I was almost abducted by a white man on my way home from school. A few years later, I was groped by a stranger in Pakistan. Over the years, I’ve heard from numerous people of all colours, races, and religions of sexual abuse. This problem is not unique to Pakistani men or Muslims. The challenge for me is to talk about this issue while not coming across as racist and bigoted. I am not. But equally, I cannot ignore the facts and realities and diminish the severity of what is happening, as many politicians have done. I can talk about my experience as a British Pakistani and what I have seen and heard.

It was a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Raja Miah that once again brought this issue of Pakistani Rape gangs to my attention. And this time, I was determined to confront this issue head-on. Raja’s tireless campaign to expose the reality of these rape gangs (I don’t think grooming underscores the seriousness of what is going on) initially left me incredulous. I thought he might be exaggerating, driven by an agenda to sow division. But as I researched further, I realised the undeniable truth: this is a massive, deeply entrenched problem and is being covered up at the local and national level by people in authority who should be safeguarding the public.

Perhaps, as Ruby states, he is an establishment man with another agenda. Perhaps he genuinely is a man on a mission to expose the evil. After the last few years I have learnt not to discount anything and to keep my wits about me. His comment, “multi-culturalism has failed in Britain”, is something I do struggle with because I agree and disagree.

What is multi-culturalism? I think one of the strengths of Britain is that it is a mosaic tapestry of different peoples and cultures over the millennia. In my opinion, for multiculturalism to be successful, there needs to be a unifying framework or set of shared values that everyone adheres to. A dominant national culture that acts as a cohesive force, providing a common foundation while still allowing for diversity within the broader societal framework.

Without that shared cultural anchor, I would argue that society risks fragmentation, with communities living in parallel rather than in harmony. What you see is cultural ghettos along racial, ethnic and religious lines. This is a recipie for creating division and suspicion.

It becomes a question of balance: respecting and celebrating differences while ensuring that integration into the overarching national culture fosters unity and shared purpose. It is clear to me that there is a subset of the British Pakistani community that has NOT integrated at all. And this is a problem.

I believe that the British people are the most tolerant, charitable and welcoming people in the world. A small minority may be racist, but compared to other countries we are the best at respecting, welcoming and giving opportunities to people from elsewhere in the world. We can not let this spirit of charity and kindness to be exploited and abused, no matter who they are.

The Scope of the Problem

Predominantly targeting young, white, working-class girls, these rape gangs have operated with shocking impunity. While the majority of perpetrators are Pakistani men, there have also been instances involving men of other ethnicities and victims from other backgrounds, including Asian women. Shame, cultural stigmas, and fear prevent many victims, particularly within the Pakistani community, from coming forward.

This silence is compounded by a systemic failure among authorities. Questions remain unanswered:

How many girls in the UK have been victims of these gangs? How many remain victims today? How many perpetrators are still free, back in the same communities, or were never punished? How many deportation orders have failed? What are the immigration and nationality profiles of the perpetrators? How many victims were silenced by shame or pressure? How many authorities – police, social workers, council officials – faced consequences for their failure to act? How many family members knew of these crimes but stayed silent? What is the breakdown of reoffenses by these perpetrators? How many children were born as a result of these crimes, and were their mothers forced to grant access to the rapists?

The lack of accountability is staggering. Victims are left abandoned while perpetrators continue to exploit systemic weaknesses. We need answers

Cultural and Religious Factors

One cannot ignore the cultural and religious dimensions at play. While sexual abuse exists across all ethnicities and religions – from the Catholic Church to the corridors of Westminster – there are troubling patterns within some parts of the Pakistani and broader South Asian community. Practices like child marriage and Bacha Bazi (the exploitation of young boys) in countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan reflect deep-seated cultural issues that need addressing.

This is not to say all Pakistani men are complicit. The vast majority are law-abiding, decent people. But when a subset of the community engages in such barbaric behaviour, the silence of the broader community becomes complicity. It is not enough to dismiss this as a "small minority." Silence allows the problem to fester, tarnishing the entire community in the eyes of the public. I also can’t stand the hypocrisy of these men, who, on the one hand, claim to be good Muslims and attend the mosque for prayers but, on the other hand, think it’s ok to groom young girls with gifts, attention, alcohol and drugs only to then gang rape and traffick them.

Shame and honour play a big role in Pakistani communities. The Hindi/Urdu word for shame is (Sharm). It is commonly used to refer to feelings of embarrassment, guilt, or dishonour. The word (bayizzati) translates to "insult," "humiliation," or "disrespect" in English. It refers to a situation where someone's honour or dignity is hurt. I can NOT state how important these concepts are to the average Pakistani family. They would rather cover up wrongdoing than be open to shame and dishonour. And if this problem exists within families it exists within communities. The result is that sexual abuse and exploitation are not reported and covered up.

I received this message from a British Muslim woman in the last few days.

“Since 2015 I’ve been speaking up and I’m currently facing a criminal trial for reporting one of my own Muslim relatives.

It’s the first time in my life I’ve met two men that I could be in the same room who are Muslim. Mashallah may Allah bless you because the next thing you need to explore is this the amount of rape and sexual abuse within the Muslim community and towards their own women.

We have to wake up the British Muslim community and get them to fight back and speak up because this is the Age of Ignorance.

Yet Cosplay Muslims are just busy. Ignoring or determining that how you look defines you as Muslim and then go silent on the disgusting evil who pretend to be good Muslims but are utterly unIslamic.”

This message was sad but not surprising. I see this all around me: people care more about looking good than actually doing good. Isn’t this virtue signalling, after all?

Other cultural issues include the problem of first-cousin arranged marriages. Another is the sexual repression in Islamic communities and cultures, where individuals or societies suppress or inhibit natural sexual desires and expression.

This can have a range of psychological, emotional, and societal consequences. Some of these are -

Double Standards: A culture of repression often breeds hypocrisy, where outward morality is enforced, but private misconduct proliferates.

Extremism: In some cases, sexual repression is tied to extremist ideologies or violence as individuals or groups channel their frustration into aggression.

Violent or Deviant Behaviour: In extreme cases, repressed desires may manifest in inappropriate or harmful ways, including aggression or exploitation.

Sexual repression can lead to frustration, deviancy and criminality.

A Call to Action

It is time for the Pakistani community – and all communities – to take a stand. Those with knowledge of these crimes, whether they are family members, mosque leaders, or community elders, must come forward. Remaining silent makes them complicit.

Authorities, too, must answer for their failure. Why have so few perpetrators been punished? Why are victims abandoned while criminals roam free? Why do we continue to tolerate systems that fail to protect the most vulnerable?

The government must commit to a national inquiry into grooming gangs, create a dedicated whistleblower process, and enforce the law without fear or favour. There is no place for political correctness when justice and safety are at stake.

To my fellow British Pakistanis: we must speak up. Condemn this evil loudly and clearly. If we do not, the entire community will continue to suffer the consequences of collective guilt. And to those who claim to follow Islam – a faith that supposedly upholds justice and condemns oppression – remember that remaining silent in the face of such evil is the antithesis of your values.

This is not a time for denial or defensiveness. It is a time for accountability, truth, and justice. Let us shine a light on this darkness, no matter how painful it may be.

Doc

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also (Christmas) GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distil all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG

to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Ps. please if you can, leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x